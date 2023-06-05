Morgan Stanley expects sharp 16% drop in US earnings to kill rally





(Bloomberg) – Strategists at Morgan Stanley expect a sudden decline in corporate earnings to dampen the rally in U.S. stocks, a call at odds with Wall Street estimates.

Instead, they are bullish on equities in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea and recommend an overweight position in developed market government bonds, including long-term Treasuries, and the dollar.

Earnings per share for the S&P 500 are expected to fall 16% this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Andrew Sheets. This is one of the most bearish forecasts among those tracked by Bloomberg, and contrasts with the bullish outlook of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which anticipates moderate growth.

We believe the downside risk to U.S. earnings is now, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note released Sunday. While a deteriorating liquidity backdrop is likely to put downward pressure on equity valuations over the next three months, we also expect EPS disappointment ahead as revenue growth slows and margins are shrinking further.

Morgan Stanley expects S&P 500 earnings per share to hit $185, versus a median forecast of $206 from strategists. The Sheets team sees the gauge at 3,900 at the end of the year versus Friday’s close at 4,282.37. The benchmark is on the verge of a bull market after a 19.7% rally from an October low, gaining amid enthusiasm for artificial intelligence stocks despite rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and worries about a possible recession.

Other recommendations from bank strategists include defensive stocks, high-quality developed market bonds and, for yield-hungry investors, a preference for additional Tier 1 securities, a type of subordinated bank debt over fixed-term bonds. high yield.

Certainly, some strategists are more optimistic than those at Morgan Stanley. An Evercore ISI team led by Julian Emanuel raised its S&P 500 target for the end of the year by 7.2% to 4,450. They said lower inflation likely signaled a Fed pause and dollars delivered during the darkest days of the pandemic would support the stock market.

(Updates with chart and views from Evercore ISI strategists)

