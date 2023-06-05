Home Office Student Visa Policy Changes Will Affect UK Recruitment





On 23 May 2023, the Home Office announced plans to change student visa conditions, restricting international students from bringing their family members to the UK and barring international students from converting to work visas.

Read the government’s plan here.

According to the plan, from January 2024 all international students, except postgraduate study pathways, will not be able to bring their family members to the UK. The Department of Home Affairs also plans to review current fiscal requirements. Current visa conditions allow students to accompany their partners and children as long as they study in postgraduate courses of nine months or more and have at least $680 per month for each dependent.

Due to misuse of the immigration system, the Home Office will prevent international students from changing to work visas while in the UK unless they have completed their studies. Currently there are no such restrictions.

The Home Office said the changes were in an effort to reduce the number of net migrants, which reached an all-time high. The government dropped a declaration in 2010 that it would lower net migration to tens of thousands, but it is still working to reduce migration.

In February 2020, then-Home Secretary Priti Patel introduced the current immigration system. The system is designed to focus on bringing skilled workers into the UK. At the time, Patel recognized that her dependents could fill these positions, so she refused to introduce low-skilled work paths. Currently, dependents of students have almost full access to the UK labor market and can work at all skill levels.

Business leaders may ask how this will affect them. Since the introduction of this new system, the COVID 19 pandemic has swept the world and as a result changed the way people work. Some left the labor market all at once, and the economically inactive population due to disease increased. The UK also left the EU in December 2020, leaving some EU nationals.

Businesses are now operating, but labor shortages have impeded economic growth in the UK. Businesses need a workforce of all skill levels. Those in need of a highly skilled labor force can look into the immigration system and bring in overseas workers. The immigration system allows companies to bring in low-skilled seasonal workers, but only for very specific roles, such as fruit pickers. This path is for short-term, temporary roles only. Any business that needs long-term, low-skilled workers should look at the resident labor market. As the UK government currently limits student dependents, this reduction in the labor market could lead to more vacancies in some sectors.

Even more damaging to businesses is that international students cannot convert to a work visa unless they have completed their studies. Now, if a company wants to sponsor a foreign student to work with, that student will have to leave the UK and apply to return. This incurs additional costs and delays for both students and employers.

Since immigration is a hot political topic, the rules change frequently, usually without much warning. Our expert immigration team will keep you up to date with any changes and help you navigate the system to benefit your business.

If you need more information or would like to discuss how we can help, please contact one of our Immigration staff who will be happy to help.

The content of this page is a summary of the laws currently in force and is not exhaustive and does not constitute definitive advice. Professional legal advice should be sought regarding any questions that may arise.

