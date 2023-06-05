Twitter ad sales in the US plunge 59% as woes continue





Elon Musk recently said that Twitter’s advertising business is on the rise. Almost all advertisers have returned, he claimed, adding that the social media company could soon become profitable.

But Twitter’s advertising revenue in the United States for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was $88 million, down 59% from a year earlier, according to an internal presentation obtained by the New York Times. The company has consistently fallen short of its weekly U.S. sales forecast, sometimes by as much as 30%, according to the document.

That performance is unlikely to improve anytime soon, according to the documents and seven current and former Twitter employees.

Twitter’s ad sales staff fear advertisers will be spooked by an increase in hate speech and pornography on the social network, as well as more ads featuring online gambling and products marijuana-based, the people said. The company has forecast that its advertising revenue in the United States this month will drop by at least 56% each week compared to a year ago, according to an internal document.

Those issues will soon be inherited by Linda Yaccarino, the NBCUniversal executive who Mr. Musk named Twitter’s chief executive last month. She is expected to go into labor on Monday, four people familiar with the situation said.

Ms Yaccarino declined to comment through a spokesperson. Mr. Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

Twitter’s valuation has since plummeted. In March, Mr. Musk said the company was worth $20 billion, down more than 50% from the $44 billion he had paid. Last week, mutual fund giant Fidelity, which owns shares of Twitter, valued the company at $15 billion.

Twitter seems increasingly unpredictable and chaotic, said Jason Kint, chief executive of Digital Content Next, an association of premium publishers. Advertisers want to operate in an environment where they are comfortable and can send a signal about their brand, he added.

Some of Twitter’s biggest advertisers, including Apple, Amazon and Disney, spent less on the platform than they did a year ago, three former and current Twitter employees said. Large specialty banner ads on Twitter’s trending page, which can cost $500,000 for 24 hours and are almost always bought by big brands to promote events, shows or movies, often go unfilled, they said. declared.

Twitter has also run into PR issues with big advertisers like Disney. In April, Twitter mistakenly assigned a gold checkmark to a badge meant to signify a paying advertiser on the @DisneyJuniorUK account, which Disney does not have. The account posted racial slurs, leading Disney officials to demand an explanation from Twitter and assurances that it would not happen again, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

Disney, Apple and Amazon declined to comment.

Six ad agency executives who have worked with Twitter said their clients continue to limit spending on the platform. They cited confusion over changes to the service by Mr Musks, inconsistent support from Twitter and concerns about the continued presence of misleading and toxic content on the platform.

Last month, for example, an image that appeared to show an explosion near the Pentagon that AI experts identified as a synthetically generated image was shared by dozens of Twitter accounts and briefly sent the stock market plummeting.

Some advertisers also continue to worry about Mr Musks’ tweets. Last month, he posted several times comparing billionaire financier George Soros, a frequent target of conspiracy theorists, to X-Men comic book villain Magneto. Ted Deutch, the executive director of the American Jewish Committee, noted that Mr. Soros and Magneto are Holocaust survivors, and that the lie that Jews want to destroy civilization has led to the persecution of Jewish people for decades. centuries.

Musk should know better, he said.

Last week, Ella Irwin, head of trust and safety at Twitter, the division that oversees content moderation, and AJ Brown, head of brand safety and ad quality, resigned, said three current and former employees. Ms. Irwin and Mr. Brown did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Musk has promoted new tools, known as adjacency checks, so advertisers can direct their ads away from tweets with specific keywords or posts from certain users. Some advertisers are using the tools to steer their content away from Mr. Musks’ tweets, said four people familiar with the situation.

Still, some marketers are returning to the platform. GroupM, a media buying organization that is part of advertising giant WPP, told employees in May that it was removing its high-risk flag on Twitter and guiding customers to return, at their discretion, Business as usual, two people familiar with the ruling said. IPG, another major advertising company, has advised its clients to exercise caution when dealing with Twitter, after suggesting last fall that they temporarily suspend spending.

Twitter is exploring ways to make it easier for advertisers to buy space on the platform, testing an automated system outside the United States to close deals, two people familiar with the arrangement said. Insider had reported the move earlier.

The company is seeing advertising growth in areas it once avoided or prohibited, including online gambling and marijuana products. In one week last month, four of Twitter’s top 10 U.S. advertisers were online gambling and fantasy sports betting companies, according to a presentation. Twitter also began allowing ads for cannabis accessories, including bongs, vapes, rolling papers, and erectile dysfunction products and services, according to internal emails.

Adult content, which is allowed on Twitter, has become a concern among the company’s sales staff. When some employees tried to pique the interest of advertisers for Mother’s Day, they discovered that potential sponsored search terms, like MomLife, brought up pornographic videos, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

These are issues that some advertisers hope Ms. Yaccarino will solve.

Dave Campanelli, Horizon Media’s chief investment officer, said he hoped for a change after Ms. Yaccarino’s debut, as media agencies like hers struggled to maintain contact with Twitter last fall after the arrival of Mr. Musk.

For a while we didn’t even know who to talk to on the phone, he said. With the arrival of Linda, this could change that in a big way.

He acknowledged that Twitter’s mercurial boss and its unstable environment could pose a challenge for Ms Yaccarino.

It’s a tall order, Campanelli said.

Benjamin Mullin contributed reporting.

