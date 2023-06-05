US and UK navies responded to ship’s call in the Strait of Hormuz | Oil and Gas News





The US Navy said the merchant vessel was being harassed by Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats.

The US Navy said its sailors and the UK’s Royal Navy came to the aid of a ship in the crucial Strait of Hormuz after Iranian Revolutionary Guards allegedly harassed it.

Three fast-attacking Guards ships with armed troops on board approached the merchant vessel at close range on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.

He shared black-and-white images, which showed three small vessels close to the commercial vessel, taken by a US Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon flying overhead.

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul and the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster responded to the incident, with the Lancaster launching a helicopter.

The situation defused about an hour later when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast attack craft had left the scene, the Navy said. The merchant vessel continued to transit through the Strait of Hormuz without further incident.

About 20% of the world’s oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Although the Navy has not identified the vessel involved, MarineTraffic.com vessel tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed that the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Venture erratically altered course while that he was crossing the strait at the time of the incident.

(Al Jazeera)

Its location also matched information about the incident provided by the UK Maritime Trade Operations, a British military operation overseeing traffic in the area. The ship also looked similar to images released by the Navy.

The vessels’ registered manager, Trust Bulkers of Athens, Greece, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranian state media and the Revolutionary Guards did not immediately acknowledge the incident. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This latest incident comes after a series of maritime incidents involving Iran following the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

The United States is suspected of seizing the Suez Rajan, a tanker linked to a US private equity firm and suspected of carrying sanctioned Iranian crude oil off the coast of Singapore.

Although authorities have not acknowledged the seizure of Suez Rajans, the vessel is now off the coast of Galveston, Texas, according to vessel tracking data analyzed by the AP.

In late April, Iran seized the Turkish and Chinese tanker Advantage Sweet, which was carrying Kuwaiti crude oil for US energy company Chevron. Iran said the tanker collided with an unidentified Iranian vessel hours before it was seized.

In early May, Iran seized the Niovi, a Panamanian-flagged tanker, as it left a dry dock in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bound for Fujairah on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates. Although it is not carrying any cargo, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence seen by the AP showed that the Niovi in ​​July 2020 received oil from a vessel known at the time as Oman Pride.

In August 2021, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the Oman Pride and others associated with the ship for their involvement in an international oil smuggling ring that supported Quds Force, the Guards expeditionary unit that operates across the Middle East.

