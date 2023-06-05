Chinese defense minister says war with US would be unbearable disaster





China’s defense minister acknowledged on Sunday that a war between China and the United States would be an “unbearable disaster for the world” and stressed the need for both sides to improve relations that are “at an all-time low. “.

General Li Shangfu’s comments, his first since becoming defense minister in March, came during the Shangri-La Dialogue, a gathering of some of the world’s top defense officials in Singapore.

Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu delivers his speech on the final day of the 20th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue, the annual Asian defense and security forum, in Singapore , Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

“History has proven time and time again that China and the United States will benefit from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” he said.

“China seeks to develop a new type of great country relationship with the United States. As for the American side, it should act with sincerity, match words with deeds and take concrete measures with China to stabilize relations. and prevent further deterioration.”

Yet Li defended China for sailing a warship in the path of a US destroyer and a Canadian frigate transiting the Taiwan Strait, and called the so-called patrols a ‘freedom of navigation’. of provocation towards China.

Li said that China has no problem with “innocent passage” but that “we must prevent attempts that try to use this freedom of navigation (patrols), this innocent passage, to exert hegemony of navigation “.

FILE: Filipino naval personnel stand watch as the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung Hoon (DDG-93) arrives ahead of joint US-Philippine naval military exercise ‘Cooperation Afloat Readiness Training’ (CARAT) near the islands disputed Spratlys, in Puerto Princesa on the island of Palawan, in the western Philippines, on June 28, 2011. (Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the same forum on Saturday that Washington would “not flinch in the face of intimidation or coercion” from China and would continue to regularly sail and overfly the Taiwan Strait and the sea. of southern China to emphasize that these are international waters, to counter Beijing’s radical territorial claims.

On the same day, a US missile destroyer and a Canadian frigate were intercepted by a Chinese warship in the strait separating the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own, and mainland China. The Chinese ship overtook the US ship, then veered on its bow at a distance of 150 meters in a “dangerous manner”, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command.

The incident came less than two weeks after the United States said a Chinese J-16 fighter jet intercepted a US Air Force reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea, flying directly in front of the nose of the aircraft.

These and previous incidents have raised concerns about a possible mishap which could lead to an escalation between the two nations at a time when tensions are already high.

Li has been subject to US sanctions that are part of a broader package of measures against Russia but which predate his invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions imposed in 2018 for Li’s involvement in China’s purchase of fighter jets and anti-aircraft missiles from Moscow.

The United States noted that since 2021, China has refused or failed to respond to more than a dozen requests from the United States Department of Defense to meet with senior leaders, as well as multiple requests. ongoing dialogues and commitments at the operational level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

