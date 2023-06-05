Mortgage: UK lenders continue to raise interest rates and close deals | mortgage





The pain in the mortgage market has intensified for homebuyers as lenders continue to raise their lending rates and back out deals, with record numbers taking out loans over 35 years to make monthly payments more affordable.

In March, 19% of all loans taken out by first-home buyers were for 35 years or more, and more than half had loans for 30 years or more. cheaper.

This is the highest rate since records began in 2005, trade body UK Finance is expected to report this week, and more than double the 9% rate in December 2021, when the Bank of England began raising rates from a low of 0.1%. .

The data is also expected to show that 8% of home movers are taking out a mortgage for more than 35 years, compared to 4% in December 2021.

While the move to extend the loan term has made it cheaper on a monthly basis for homeowners trying to cope with the cost of living crisis, they could end up paying significantly more interest and going into debt over the life of the mortgage. their retirement.

The figures, which are part of a report due out this week by UK Finance, come as lenders continue to raise rates and attract deals in the volatile and volatile mortgage market.

According to the FCA, more than 100,000 households are set to end fixed-rate transactions this month. Homeowners are faced with the rigorous choice of either moving to the standard variable rate of their traditional lender and getting a deal with a hefty interest rate, or facing soaring costs.

Santander, the UK’s third-largest lender, took the rare step of making changes over the weekend, while TSB pulled back all of its 10-year fixed-rate deals in just a few hours on Friday. On Tuesday Coventry Building Society will increase all two-year, three-year and five-year contracts.

Other lenders including Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Virgin Money, Nationwide, Skipton and the Yorkshire Building Society have all increased their fixed rate deals by up to 0.85 percentage points over the past week.

A further 640,000 homeowners have deals ending later this year as many rush to buy properties to take advantage of the Covid stamp tax holiday that ended in 2021 facing renewals.

Last month, the National Statistical Office said inflation fell to 8.7% in April, the first single figure since last summer, but still higher than expected.

A slower-than-expected decline in inflation is fueling expectations of another potential rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE).

Bank of England figures released last week showed that the number of mortgage approvals fell from 51,500 in March to 48,700 in April, with overall mortgage approvals down 38 per cent in the first four months of this year compared to the same period in 2022.

