Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia





The United States embarked F-16 fighter jets in a supersonic pursuit of a light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot that violated airspace in the Washington area and then crashed in the mountains of Virginia, officials said.

Jet fighters set off a sonic boom over the US capitol in an attempt to pursue the errant Cessna Citation, officials said, causing consternation among residents of the Washington area.

Four people were on board the Cessna, said a source familiar with the matter. A Cessna Citation can carry 7 to 12 passengers.

The Cessna was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne, Florida, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Encore owner John Rumpel told the Washington Post that his daughter, a grandchild and his nanny were on board.

“We don’t know anything about the accident,” the Post quoted Rumpel as saying. “We are now talking to the FAA,” he added before ending the call.

The U.S. military attempted to establish contact with the unresponsive pilot until the Cessna crashed near George Washington National Forest in Virginia, the US Aerospace Defense Command said. North America (NORAD) in a press release.

The Cessna appeared to be flying on autopilot, another source familiar with the matter said.

“NORAD planes were allowed to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by locals,” the statement said, adding that NORAD planes also used flares in an attempt to attract the driver’s attention.

A US official said fighter jets did not cause the crash.

The Cessna took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was heading to Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Manhattan, a the FAA said in a statement, adding that it and the National Transportation Safety Office would investigate.

According to Flight Aware, the plane appeared to reach the New York area and made a nearly 180-degree turn, with the flight ending in Virginia.

Virginia State Police said they were looking for the wreckage but had not found it yet.

Although rare, incidents involving unresponsive pilots are not unprecedented. Golfer Payne Stewart died in 1999 along with four other people after the plane he was in flew thousands of miles without response from the pilot and passengers. The plane eventually crashed in South Dakota with no survivors.

In the case of Stewart’s flight, the plane lost pressure, causing the occupants to lose consciousness due to oxygen deprivation.

Similarly, a small US private plane with an unresponsive pilot crashed off the east coast of Jamaica in 2014 after veering off course towards southwest Florida and triggering a US security alert that unleashed an escort of fighter planes.

The sound boom on Sunday jolted many people in the Washington area who took to Twitter to report hearing a loud noise that shook the floor and walls. Several residents said they heard the noise as far north as Virginia and Maryland.

