



The number of UK breweries has tripled in the past year, with small craft brewers at greatest risk as consumers opt for cheaper options during a cost-of-living crisis, according to a study.

According to the most recent official Insolvency Service statistics analyzed by audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars, a total of 45 breweries went bankrupt in the 12 months ending March 31, compared to 15 the previous year.

Mazars said more beer makers are likely to go bankrupt as competitive markets and consumer spending pressures continue to impact sales.

Paul Maloney, deputy director of Mazars, said bankruptcies primarily occurred at small craft breweries operating in an oversaturated market, with increasing overhead and drinkers deciding to buy cheaper beers.

Craft breweries often offer more expensive premium beers, but rising inflation and cost-of-living crises have forced consumers to choose cheaper options, such as supermarket own brands and brands owned by large international breweries.

Meanwhile, the craft beer boom meant there were too many brands competing for limited shelf space in supermarkets and bar space in pubs.

Maloney said: Craft breweries have struggled for a while, but rising prices have hit them financially. Craft brewers often offer premium beers, but consumers are turning to cheaper options. As a result, discount brands from large international brewers and supermarket own brands are increasingly becoming consumers’ choice.

Over the past decade, the craft beer market has reached a state of overpopulation. The cost of living crisis means many brewers are now fighting for a place in a shrinking market. Some of them won’t work.

In addition, microbreweries often have limited routes to market, lack adequate distribution channels for consumers, and often rely on taprooms to supply local bottle shops. These restrictions have limited the sales of many craft breweries, preventing them from breaking even.

Breweries that have entered management in the past 12 months include the Newcastles Tyne Bank Brewery, established in 2011 and under contract with Morrisons and Co-op. It was sold from management as the new owners focused on using the building for events.

London-based Boxcar Brewery called its manager in March after an unviable situation amid debt troubles with its landlord. It closed the taproom, but the owners plan to sell the beer again under the Boxcar name.

Wild Beer Co, a Somerset-based brewery that does business with Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, was sold from management in December, five years after it raised $1.7 million through crowdfunding to build a taproom.

