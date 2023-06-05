The case for a 2023 US recession is collapsing





Many CEOs, investors and economists had defined 2023 as the year a recession would hit the US economy.

The idea was that the US economy would come to a halt because the Federal Reserve was squeezing the brakes to crush inflation. Businesses would lay off workers and inflation-weary Americans would cut spending.

But the case for a US recession in 2023 is crumbling for one simple reason: the US labor market is far too strong.

Hiring unexpectedly accelerated again last month, with employers adding 339,000 jobs in May. Not only is that more than any major forecaster, but it’s more jobs than the U.S. economy added in a single month in 2019, a very strong year for the labor market.

This economy is incredibly resilient, despite all the slingshots and arrows despite the banking crisis, the rate hikes, the debt ceiling, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics, told CNN in a phone interview Friday.

Zandi is increasingly convinced that 2023 will not be the year a downturn begins.

For this year, given these employment figures, it is difficult to see a recession. Increasingly, the chances of a recession this year are fading, Zandi said. Many economists who called for a recession are now in the uncomfortable position of pushing back the start date.

While it’s possible, things would have to deteriorate very quickly in the economy, and the labor market in particular, for a downturn to begin this year.

We’re running out of time for a 2023 recession, University of Michigan economics professor Justin Wolfers told CNN. We have never had a recession when the job market was this hot. In fact, it would be absurd to use r-word at a time when jobs were being created at this rate.

Not only did non-farm payrolls jump 339,000 in May, but the government also revised up the previous two months of job growth. Now, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says payrolls rose 217,000 jobs in March and 294,000 in April.

It’s miles away from the grim predictions made not so long ago. Last fall, Bank of America warned that payrolls would begin to decline in early 2023, resulting in the loss of about 175,000 jobs per month in the first quarter, followed by job losses for much of the year.

Some companies are indeed cutting jobs, especially in the technology and media sectors.

The number of announced job cuts has quadrupled so far this year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas. But economic indicators suggest that many laid off people are being quickly rehired.

Friday’s jobs report offered mixed signals, particularly in the household survey, which economists place less weight on because it tends to be noisier.

The household survey showed the unemployment rate, which had been tied for a 53-year low, jumped 0.3 percentage points the most since April 2020 as employment fell sharply.

Still, Wolfers noted that the three-month moving average for unemployment remains extremely low at 3.5%. He described the labor market as really, really good and said the latest report further challenges the idea that the US economy is already in a recession, a belief many Americans hold. (In a May CNN poll, 76% of respondents described the economy as being in bad shape).

We are not in a recession. People told us that we had been in a recession for two years. They got it wrong every day, Wolfers said. Jobs grew gangbusters. The data is crystal clear on this. There is no recession.

Of course, it’s possible that something will change this story in the coming months. And there is significant risk of a medium-term recession as well as mounting evidence that consumers are feeling real financial hardship after two years of high inflation.

Dollar General cut its forecast for the year and warned that customers are forced to rely more on food banks, savings and credit cards. Macys blamed slowing customer demand for lowering its own forecast. Federal Reserve researchers have found that auto loan delinquencies are rising, surpassing pre-Covid levels.

The other problem is that the Fed’s war on inflation is hitting the economy with a lag. This means that the full effect of the most aggressive interest rate hikes in four decades may not yet have been felt. This increases the risk that the Fed is overdoing it or already has it.

Zandi sees a one in three chance of a recession this year, but that rises to an uncomfortably high odds of 50/50 in 2024.

Yet nothing in the latest employment reports signals an ongoing or impending recession.

As long as the economy continues to produce more than 200,000 jobs per month, this economy is simply not going to slide into recession, Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, wrote in a report.

Morgan Stanley appears to agree, telling clients that May’s jobs report continues to point to a soft landing for the economy, a term from the Fed to raise rates without triggering a recession.

Wolfers, a professor at the University of Michigan, said the risk of a hard landing seems quite remote.

On the contrary, the sizzling job market is keeping alive a no-landing scenario: the economy is growing so rapidly that the Fed has to apply the brakes even harder, risking a recession. But that would take time to play out, making it a problem for 2024.

