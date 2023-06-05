venues, live scores, competitive notables





By: Jack Hirsh June 5, 2023

Golfers across the country are vying for spots at next week’s US Open.

USGA/JD Cuban

One of the most unique days in the golf calendar is upon us as the bulk of the US Open final takes place on Monday.

The US Open has received a record number of entries this year and the final qualifier is one of the toughest events to get through. Players have either advanced from a local site or been exempted from the stage which is a 36-hole qualifying day to determine who plays for the United States National Championship.

As the Golf Channel calls it, it’s the longest day in golf.

The USGA is holding 10 of its 13 final qualifiers Monday at various courses across the country with 878 players vying for just 64 spots at the Los Angeles Country Club next week. Most of those spots are tied in the two qualifiers in Ohio where several pros, like David Lipsky, who was one of the 54-hole co-leaders at the Memorial Tournament, will be trying to secure their US Open berth. .

There’s also a small qualifier near the site of this week’s PGA Tour event where cult PGA Championship hero Michael Block will compete ahead of his appearance at the RBC Canadian Open. Not just limited to the pros, Block’s son Dylan is also trying to reach the LACC by competing in the Hillcrest Country Club qualifier in Los Angeles.

There is even a schoolboy, Jaden Soong, 13, who is embarking on the national championship.

Today’s qualifiers will join the three held before Monday in Japan, England and Texas to complete next week’s roster for the 123rd US Open. You can find the results of these three qualifiers and follow live updates of the other ten taking place below.

MONDAY QUALIFICATIONS

Tacoma Country & Golf Club, Lake Wood, Washington: 53 players, 2 qualifying spots

Notables: Spencer Tibbits Noah Woolsey

Lambton Golf & Country Club, Toronto, Ontario: 27 players, 3 qualifying spots

Notables:Ludvig AbergRyan ArmourMichael BlockHarry HallHarry HiggsMaverick McNealy

Hillcrest Country Club, Los Angeles, California: 89 players, 5 qualifying places

Notable: Dylan Block Barclay Brown Jaden Soong Brendan Steele Preston Summerhays Norman Xiong

Pine Tree Golf Club, Boynton Beach, Florida: 51 players, 3 qualifying spots

Notables: Cristian DiMarcoCameron KucharCarlos OrtizMatthew Wolff

Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, GA: 43 players, 3 qualifying spots

Notables: Jackson Buchanan Bill Haas Patton Kizzire Gordon Sargent

Woodmont Country Club (North), Rockville, Md.: 60 players, 4 qualifying spots

Notables: Joseph Bramlett Devin Gee Marc Leishman Sebastian Munoz

Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, NJ: 67 players, 4 qualifying spots

Notables: Raymond Floyd Jr. Stewart Hagestad Jim Herman Derek Hitchner Kelly Kraft Matt Parziale Michael Thorbjornsen

Lakes Golf & Country Club/Brookside Golf & CC, Columbus, Ohio: 103 players, 11 qualifying spots

Notables:Cameron ChampKevin ChappellStewart CinkEric ColePierceson CoodyLuke DonaldLucas GloverLanto GriffinZach JohnsonDavid LipskyGeoff OgilvyChez ReaviePatrick RodgersKevin StreelmanBrendon ToddPeter Uihlein

Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio: 75 players, 5 qualifying spots

Notables: Nick HardyBeau HosslerWillie Mack IIITroy MerrittTaylor PendrithScott PiercySam StevensBrian Stuard

Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, NC: 76 players, 5 qualifying spots

Notables:John AugensteinChesson HadleySpencer LevinDylan MenanteDoc RedmanBo Van PeltHarold Varner III

QUALIFICATIONS COMPLETED BEFORE MONDAY

Walton Heath Golf Club, Surrey, England: 84 players, 7 qualifying places

Qualified: Deon Germishuys (-10) David Horsey (-9) Wilco Nienaber Ross Fisher Matthieu Pavon (-8) Jens Dantorp Alejandro Del Rey

Notables who failed to qualify: Edoardo MolinariTom LewisJazz JanewattananondPaul DunneKiradech Aphibarnrats

Ibaraki Golf Club (West Course), Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan: 29 players, 3 qualifying places

Qualified: Gunn Charoenkul (-14) Ryutaro Nagano (-11) Ryo Ishikawa (-9)

Unqualified Notables: Keita NakajimaShaun NorrisYuta IkedaSatoshi Kodaira

Northwood Club and Bent Tree Country Club, Dallas, Texas: 120 players, 8 qualifying places

Qualifiers: Carson Young (-16) Austin Eckroat (-11) Brent Grant (-10) Paul Haley (-9) Sergio Garcia Roger Sloan Jacob Solomon (-8) Hank Lebioda

Notables who failed to qualify: Michael KimRyan PalmerRyan MooreGraeme McDowellBrandon WuDoug GhimCody GribbleYannik PaulAustin CookMartin LairdWill GordonHenrik NorlanderChad RameyJ.B. Holmes Branden Grace

Jack Hirsh Golf.com Editor-in-Chief

Jack Hirsh is Associate Editor at GOLF. A Pennsylvania native, Jack graduated in 2020 from Penn State University and earned degrees in broadcast journalism and political science. He was captain of his high school golf team and still tries to stay competitive among local amateurs. Prior to joining GOLF, Jack spent two years working at a television station in Bend, Oregon, primarily as a media journalist/reporter, but also producing, anchoring and even presenting the weather forecast. He can be contacted at [email protected].

