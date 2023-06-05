Navy releases video of US destroyer’s close call with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait





The US military on Monday released video of what it called a “dangerous” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday in which a Chinese navy ship abruptly crossed the path of a US destroyer, forcing the ship American to slow down to avoid a collision.

The incident occurred as the US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China.

China claims the democratic self-governing island of Taiwan as part of its territory and maintains that the strait is part of its exclusive economic zone while the United States and its allies regularly sail and fly over the passage to underline its claim that the waters are international.

During Saturday’s transit, the Chinese missile destroyer passed the Chung-Hoon on her port side and then veered across her bow at a distance of about 150 meters, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command. The American destroyer maintained its course, but reduced its speed to 10 knots “to avoid a collision”, the military said.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Chung-Hoon observes a Chinese navy ship performing what it called a “dangerous” Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait, Saturday, June 3, 2023, during which the Chinese Navy ship cut sharply through the path of the American destroyer, forcing the American ship to slow down to avoid a collision. The incident occurred as the US destroyer and Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting a so-called “freedom of navigation” transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard/PA

Video released on Monday shows the Chinese vessel cutting off the American ship’s course, then righting itself to begin sailing in a parallel direction.

The Indo-Pacific Command said the actions violate maritime rules for safe passage through international waters.

The Chinese ship did not perform a similar maneuver on the Canadian frigate, which was sailing behind the American destroyer.

“Chung-Hoon and Montreal’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the combined commitment of the United States and Canada to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the Indo-Pacific Command said. “The U.S. military flies, navigates, and operates safely and responsibly wherever international law permits.”

The United States recently accused China of also performing an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” in the sky, saying a Chinese J-16 fighter jet late last month flew directly in front of a plane’s nose. Air Force reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea.

The Pentagon released a video of the interaction taken from the cockpit of the US reconnaissance aircraft. It shows the Chinese jet appearing to approach just ahead of the plane before veering off course, then the video shakes as the US plane encounters turbulence.

The maneuver was part of a larger scheme, according to the Pentagon. A spokesman for the US Indo-Pacific Command said the United States had seen “an alarming increase in the number of risky aerial interceptions and clashes at sea” by Chinese military aircraft and ships.

Lawmakers worry about rising tensions with China 01:44

For example, in December, a Chinese jet flew within 20 feet of the nose of an American RC-135 and forced the RC-135 to perform evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision, the command said. in a press release.

The close calls raised fears of a possible mishap that could lead to an escalation between the armies of the two countries at a time when tensions in the region are already high.

The incident in the Taiwan Strait came on a day when US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu were in Singapore for an annual defense conference.

Li suggested on Sunday that the United States and its allies had created the danger with their patrols and intended to provoke China.

“The best way is for countries, especially warships and warplanes of countries, not to do closing actions around other countries’ territories,” he said through of an interpreter. “What’s the point of going there? In China, they always say, ‘Mind your own business.'”

Austin had invited Li to speak on the sidelines of the conference; Li refused.

