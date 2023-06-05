After years of austerity, the UK is ‘grossly unprepared’ for the COVID pandemic, report says | british news





Reports suggest that years of austerity have left the UK unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic.

The TUC said the funding cuts made health and social services “dangerously understaffed” and reduced their ability to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The report found that years of salary caps and pay freezes undermined safe staffing levels in the health and social services sector, hindering recruitment and increasing staff turnover.

It added that “steep cuts” to nearly every part of the public sector had hurt public service capacity.

According to the trade union federation TUC, when the pandemic began in 2020, per capita spending was less than in 2010 in social welfare, transport, housing, childcare, schools, higher education, police, firefighting and environmental protection.

It was argued that it limited the ability of public services to effectively contribute to civil emergencies and effectively continue essential activities such as educating children.

The report added that workplace inspections and enforcement notifications have fallen to record lows as workplace risks have multiplied during the pandemic.

Funding for the Health and Safety Executive in 2021/22 was down 43% in real terms from 2009/10, and it claimed staff cuts.

‘Austerity comes at a heavy cost to the country’

“To learn lessons and save future lives, we must take a hard look at the choices our leaders made in the years preceding the pandemic,” said TUC Executive Director Paul Nowak.

“Fund cuts from the NHS and social services put staffing levels at risk.

“Cuts to Social Security have pushed more people below the poverty line, leaving them more vulnerable to infections, and cuts to health and safety have exposed workers to rogue employers who disregard procedures and put their lives at risk.

“Austerity has taken a huge toll on the country. We were unprepared for the pandemic and too many workers were left unprotected. The results were painful and tragic.

“Investigations are an opportunity to learn lessons and understand why public services must be rebuilt to be strong enough to protect us from future crises.”

The report was released Monday ahead of a joint press conference with the COVID-19 Survivors’ Group for Justice on the lessons they believe must be learned from the UK COVID-19 investigation.

David Cameron and George Osborne, prime ministers and prime ministers during the austerity period, were asked to give evidence to the investigation.

