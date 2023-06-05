US and UK navies rescue ship ‘harassed’ by Iran in Persian Gulf





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) The US Navy said on Monday its sailors and the UK’s Royal Navy came to the aid of a ship in the crucial Strait of Hormuz after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized it harassed.

Three fast attack Guard ships with armed troops on board approached the unidentified merchant vessel at close range on Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Navy said in a statement. He offered black-and-white images he said came from a US Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon, which showed three small vessels in close proximity to the commercial vessel.

The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul and the Royal Navy’s frigate HMS Lancaster responded to the incident, with the Lancaster launching a helicopter.

The situation defused about an hour later when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast attack craft had left the scene, the Navy said. The merchant vessel continued to transit through the Strait of Hormuz without further incident.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, sees a fifth of the world’s oil pass through.

Although the Navy has not identified the vessel involved, MarineTraffic.com vessel tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed that the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Venture erratically altered course while that he was crossing the strait at the time of the incident. Its location also matched information about the incident provided by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military operation overseeing traffic in the area. The ship also looked similar to images released by the Navy.

This still image from surveillance video of a US Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon shows three Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast attack ships near a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday 4 June 2023. (US Navy via AP)

The vessel’s registered handler, Trust Bulkers of Athens, Greece, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iranian state media and the Revolutionary Guards did not immediately acknowledge the incident. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This latest incident comes after a series of maritime clashes involving Iran following the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat points a weapon at the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz by the Guards, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas on July 21, 2019. (Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

The alleged US seizure of the Suez Rajan, a tanker linked to a US private equity firm suspected of transporting sanctioned Iranian crude off the coast of Singapore, likely prompted Tehran to recently seize the Islands-flagged tanker Advantage Sweet Marshall. This vessel was transporting Kuwaiti crude oil for energy company Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California.

Although authorities have not acknowledged the seizure of the Suez Rajan, the ship is now off Galveston, Texas, according to ship tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press.

This still image from surveillance video of a US Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon shows three Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast attack ships near a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday 4 June 2023. (US Navy via AP)

In May, Iran also seized the Niovi, a Panamanian-flagged tanker, as it left a dry dock in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bound for Fujairah on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates. Although it is not carrying any cargo, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence seen by the AP showed that the Niovi in ​​July 2020 received oil from a vessel known at the time as Oman Pride.

In August 2021, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the Oman Pride and others associated with the ship for their involvement in an international oil smuggling ring that supported Quds Force, the Guards expeditionary unit that operates across the Middle East. Purported emails posted online by Wikiran, a website that solicits leaked Islamic Republic documents, suggest that the cargo carried by the Niovi was sold to companies in China without permission.

Satellite images analyzed by the AP show these two ships anchored off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the seized tankers Niovi, left, and Advantage Sweet, right, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 6, 2023. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

The recent seizures have put new pressure on the United States, long the guarantor of the security of the Arab countries of the Gulf. The United Arab Emirates claimed last week that it had “withdrawn its participation” in a joint naval command called the Combined Maritime Forces, although the United States Navy said it was still part of the group.

Meanwhile, the US military’s central command said on Saturday its chief visited the region, met with Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed common regional security concerns as well as security partnerships between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Commanders of the US, UK and French navies based in the Middle East last month also transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday aboard a US warship, a sign of their unified approach to keeping the crucial waterway open after that Iran seized the two tankers.

