



This morning I went on the channel with the new Small Boats Operational Command.

And the whole experience reinforces how tragic, morally wrong, and profoundly unfair this situation is.

We’ve got organized criminals risking people’s lives on makeshift boats.

gangsters trying to usurp government; We decide for ourselves who comes to our country.

Our asylum system is overwhelmed with people traveling from safe countries, taking away our ability to help those who need it most.

And Brits have to spend $6 million a day to house illegal immigrants in hotels.

Earlier this year, I set five priorities. Economic growth; debt reduction; Drop the waiting list and stop the ship.

Today I want to update you on the progress the Home Secretary and I are making.

My message is that this is our plan starting to work.

Before the initiative began in December, the number of people entering the UK illegally in small boats had more than quadrupled in two years.

Some have said that this problem is unsolvable or a fact of 21st century life.

They have lost faith in politicians who are working hard to do something about it.

Of course, we still have a long way to go.

However, within 5 months of starting the plan, crossings were down 20% compared to last year.

you’re right. Crossings have been reduced by 20%.

It’s the first time since the problem began that January-May arrivals have actually declined compared to the previous year.

And this progress is not replicated across channels. Illegal immigration to the rest of Europe increased by 30%.

But we have not rested because we know that smugglers are highly organized and will change their tactics if we allow them to.

I won’t rest until the ship stops.

With control and determination, governments can solve this problem and we are using all the tools at our disposal.

First, we committed to working closely with our international partners.

Because this is a global phenomenon.

There are 100 million refugees worldwide.

And in European countries alone, nearly a million asylum applications were filed last year.

This international approach is provided.

Our partnership with France stopped about 33,000 crossings last year, a 40% increase from the previous year.

I have put cooperation to tackle illegal migration on the agenda of every international summit, from the G7 and the Council of Europe to the European Political Community Summit in Moldova last week.

Last week we agreed with Bulgaria on a new action plan.

We started discussions about a collaboration with Frontex, the European border agency.

And in December I signed a contract with Albania. That’s because nearly a third of those arriving by small boat last year were from safe European countries.

It delivers that too.

We have now returned 1800 to Albania in just 6 months.

The number of Albanian asylum applications has gone from 1 in 5 to now 1 in 50, according to European partners.

And what is the result of all this?

So far this year, the number of Albanian small boat arrivals has decreased by almost 90%.

This is proof that our deterrence strategy is working. When people come here illegally they know they can’t stay, they don’t come anymore.

Second, we promised to strengthen crackdowns.

That’s why we’ve doubled the funding given to the National Crime Agency to combat organized immigration crime.

And here arrests of illegal workers have more than doubled.

Third, I promised to stop people from using false claims of modern slavery to thwart their elimination.

And since we started requiring basic evidence to support claims of modern slavery, rejection rates have tripled.

Fourth, we promised to clear the backlog of people waiting for an early decision.

Figures released today show a reduction of over 17,000 in the initial decision legacy backlog.

And I planned to completely clean it up by the end of the year.

Fifth, we promised to remove illegal aliens from hotels and send them to alternative locations, including military installations.

Today I can confirm that large new sites will open in Wethersfield and Scampton, with hundreds coming in over the summer and nearly 3,000 in the fall.

And while bringing these sites online, they were using their hotels more efficiently.

It found 11,500 additional rooms that could save taxpayers an additional $250 million annually by asking people to share rooms that they deserve.

And to the immigrants who oppose it: This is more than fair.

If you came here illegally and claimed protection from death, torture and persecution, you should be willing to share a room in a taxpayer-funded hotel in Central London.

It’s also nice to have people on board to reduce pressure on the community.

The first will arrive in Portland within the next fortnight.

And we got another two today to accommodate another 1,000 people.

Finally, I promised to reform the law, not just reform the asylum system.

So we introduced unprecedented legislation to make it clear that if you come here illegally, within weeks you will be detained and deported to your home country or to a safe third country like Rwanda.

The Stop the Boats bill passed the House within weeks.

And we are preparing now to put this bill into action once the legal issues are resolved.

I have more detention capacity to detain people who arrive illegally, enough court capacity to handle their cases, and planes to transport them to Rwanda.

I know this is a tough move.

But I don’t apologize for that.

We cannot allow generosity of spirit to be used as a weapon against those who are forced to risk their lives in the English Channel by us or by criminal syndicates.

Our approach works.

For the first time, crossings have been reduced by 20%.

But we are not satisfied.

This isn’t going to be resolved overnight and people will keep coming this summer. So it’s very important that we change the law.

My policy is very simple. It is this country and your government that decides who comes here, not criminal organizations.

I will do what it takes to achieve that.

I said I would stop the boat and I meant it.

