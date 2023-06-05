China and the United States offer rival visions for Asia





Senior military officials from the United States and China used a conference in Singapore to promote competing visions of Asia’s future security: a US-led safety net of well-armed partnerships against a region where China is the center of a new international order.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and officials from allied countries argued implicitly or explicitly that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed that Asia must urgently adopt a web of alliances led by the United States to tame the growing power of China. On Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu methodically leveled criticism at the United States and presented Beijing as a contrasting leadership, increasingly confident in the use of its political, economic power. and military to maintain stability in Asia.

Some countries have deliberately interfered in other countries’ internal and regional affairs, frequently resorting to unilateral sanctions and armed coercion, Gen. Li said in an unequivocal reference to the United States and its allies. They create chaos in an area and then walk away, leaving a mess behind, he said. We never want this to happen again in Asia-Pacific.

The Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where Mr. Austin and General Li spoke, is one of the few regular forums where Beijing and Washington attempt to publicly win over Asian policymakers and audiences. And this year’s meeting, which included defense ministers from Ukraine, Britain, Germany and Canada, highlighted just how deep the rivalry between the United States and China is growing. to become a competition on the future global geopolitical landscape: towards a resurgent order dominated by the United States with more active and committed partners, or to a partner in which China is in the lead, at least in Asia.

The war in Ukraine, as well as the threat of conflict in Asia, where the risks of a volatile and unexpected collision between China and the United States seem to be increasing, weigh on their competing narratives. On Saturday, the US Indo-Pacific Command said a US naval destroyer, the USS Chung-Hoon, had slowed down to avoid a possible collision with a Chinese navy vessel crossing ahead of the Chung-Hoon as he was crossing the strait between China and Taiwan.

General Li downplayed the significance of the near-miss, saying the best way to avoid an accident was for countries outside the region, such as the United States, to leave and mind their own business.

Many European officials at the conference, however, argued that their governments should get more involved in Asia, to protect their economies, and that Asian countries should do more to support Ukraine.

Josep Borrell Fontelles, a European Union foreign affairs and security official, called the war in Ukraine a game-changer that taught Europe that nothing is far off in a globalized world. Security vulnerabilities in one region affect everyone, everywhere, he said.

As evidence, many European defense officials cited the rise in world food prices caused by Ukraine’s stranglehold on grain exports.

And they sought to present Russia (which did not participate in the conference) as a short-term threat to Asia with a capable navy operating north of Japan and a global program designed to sabotage undersea cables. connecting the Internet and the energy supply in the region.

All of these capabilities are coming to the Pacific, and we should realize what this means for our vulnerabilities, said Ben Wallace, UK Defense Secretary.

China has rejected the idea that Europe should play a bigger role in Asian security, describing it as a US ploy to establish an Asia-Pacific version of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Speaking at the conference, China’s former ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said the best thing Europe could do for Asia was to do nothing, adding: We have no no need for an Asian NATO.

Cui, who sat next to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, urged Europe to learn from Asia’s success in maintaining regional peace and said China should learn from the lack of success of Europe in comparison.

It is a point that Chinese commanders in uniform have repeated repeatedly: that, according to Beijing, the West’s efforts to encircle Russia had forced Moscow into war, and that such a strategy to contain China could cause a similar result. As another Chinese official asked at the forum: Did you ever think that this way of self-containment is a problem, or is some kind of failure, proven by the war in Ukraine?

But in a place where Russia’s invasion was frequently portrayed in the harshest terms, China’s continued support for Russia has also drawn criticism. At the end of the session with Mr. Cui, Mr. Reznikov turned around and spoke directly to the Chinese envoy about the changing power dynamics between China and Russia. Unlike decades ago, he said, China is now the older brother and Russia the younger brother.

Would you tell the younger brother to stop invading Ukraine? Mr. Reznikov said, drawing applause from the room.

Highlighting the rift between Western powers and many developing countries over the issue of war, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed a peace plan for Ukraine that did not include the withdrawal of Russian forces. Instead, he called for a ceasefire, the creation of a demilitarized zone and a possible referendum in the disputed territories.

The proposal drew immediate criticism from Western officials, as well as from Mr. Reznikov.

I’ll try to be polite, Mr. Reznikov said, adding: “It looks like a Russian plan.

Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, said many of the countries trying hardest to avoid having to choose sides between the United States and China, such as Indonesia, could soon find themselves unable to influence the dynamics, as a growing number of countries outside the region seek to play a greater role.

The problem is that worlds change, he said, adding: This more passive attitude means that they don’t participate in how they are shaped.

And even countries that have flipped between Washington and Beijing have expressed skepticism about China’s promises.

Philippine military officials pointed to the gap between Chinese statements and its actual maneuvers, citing several recent instances of aggressive behavior by the Chinese Coast Guard, including harassment of fishing boats, in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

While China talks about dialogue, China’s actions show confrontation, said Commodore Jay Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard.

This distrust of China’s intentions and ambitions has prompted US allies in the region to strengthen their military ties with the West. Japan led the way by announcing a few weeks ago that it was working on opening a NATO liaison office in Tokyo.

While Chinese officials were quick to call such efforts futile and dangerous, Yasukazu Hamada, Japan’s defense minister, stressed that ties between countries and regions were not about fighting.

Even when we expand military capacity, diplomacy is more important, he said.

It was one of many veiled references to China’s refusal to respond to US demands for direct talks between the two countries’ top military officials.

General Li, who has a background in aerospace engineering, was seen as less strident than his peers in the People’s Liberation Army, and his presence in Singapore was seen by some as a sign that China wanted to strike a friendlier tone. at the forum.

Yet General Li did not meet Mr. Austin, only briefly shaking his hand at a dinner party on Friday evening. On Sunday, he warned that China would not back down in defending its rights and interests, quoting the lyrics of a song:

When visiting friends, bring the right wine. When jackals and wolves visit, take out the shotgun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/04/world/asia/china-us-security-ships.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos