China’s defense chief berates Western nations as US-China tensions escalateExBulletin





US-China tensions have reached a new height after China’s new defense minister told Western nations to “mind their own business” and a Chinese ship nearly crashed into a US ship.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

An Asian defense dialogue in Singapore over the weekend ended much as it began, with the United States and China at odds and with a sharp rebuke from China’s defense minister, who bluntly telling Western countries to, in quotes, “mind their own business”. So much for the dialogue. General Li Shangfu’s remarks came during his first international appearance as defense chief. His criticism came after the United States said a Chinese ship had nearly come into collision with a US ship in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend. With us now is NPR’s Emily Feng, who has been following all of this.

Emily, welcome. Thank you for joining us.

EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Hi, Michael.

MARTIN: Tell us about this near miss. What happened?

FENG: It happened when a US warship and a Canadian warship were on a joint patrol in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. And these transits are quite routine. But this particular transit coincided with a speech US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was giving at the Shangri-La Dialogue, which is this annual defense summit in Singapore. And as he delivered his speech, a Chinese navy ship cut right in front of the US warship, apparently approaching within 150 yards of the ship. These things are really hard to stop or slow down. And, in fact, last month there was another dangerous incident in the air where a Chinese jet plane cut in front of an American spy plane. I spoke to Chinese Colonel Qi Dapeng while I was at the dialogue in Singapore, and he was basically unrepentant about these incidents.

QI DAPENG: (Speaking Chinese.)

FENG: He says the United States cannot enter the waters around China and create crises and then ask China to follow its rules. However, I must point out that these incidents occurred in international waters and airspace. But this tension between the United States and China came to light with these two duel speeches delivered by the defense chiefs of the two countries in Singapore this weekend.

MARTIN: So, you know, tell us more about what they said in those speeches.

FENG: Well, the United States and China have talked about how they want to deepen their partnerships with partners in the United States – in Asia-Pacific. They want to do more exercises with other soldiers. They want to strengthen their regional alliances. And both said they were open to high-level dialogue with each other to avoid conflict. But, of course, the United States and China compete in this particular region. And another big sticking point at the top was in 2018, the US actually sanctioned Li Shangfu, and now he’s China’s defense chief. China therefore wants these sanctions removed before Lloyd Austin of the United States meets with him.

MARTIN: What did the other countries of the Asia-Pacific region present at the dialogue say?

FENG: A point of contention concerns Southeast Asia, which has really divided where to position itself in this great competition between the United States and China. Some countries in the region, such as Cambodia, have stronger pro-China sentiment. And then there are other countries, like Vietnam and the Philippines, that have their own territorial disputes with China, and so they’ve largely sided with the United States. This territorial dispute stems from China claiming almost all of the South China Sea, which borders Southeast Asia. This request was largely rejected by an international tribunal. But this division in Southeast Asia really came to light during the dialogue after China’s defense chief spoke and delegates from Vietnam and the Philippines stood and criticized the Chinese driving.

MARTIN: This is Emily Feng from NPR.

Emily, thank you.

FENG: Thank you, Michael.

