Dollar bears bide their time as US economic strength persists





NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) – The strength of the U.S. economy is giving the dollar an unexpected boost, frustrating bearish investors betting on its decline.

The dollar is up 2.5% from its recent low against a basket of currencies and is near its highest level since March.

The nascent rally defied expectations that the currency would resume its decline from last year’s multi-decade highs: net futures bets against the dollar stood at $12.34 billion in the week of 30 May after hitting a two-year low earlier in the month, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Fund managers in the latest BofA Global Research survey named dollar shorting the third “most crowded” trade in the market.

The dollar is “in a very messy transition from a bull market to a bear market,” said Aaron Hurd, senior portfolio manager, currencies, at State Street Global Advisors. “This transition period is going to be quite frustrating.”

Hurd expects the dollar to remain buoyant in the very short term, but to decline steadily over the next few years.

Bears argue that the dollar has plenty of room to fall, as the currency remains around 15% above its post-pandemic low and the Federal Reserve is expected to soon end the interest rate hikes that have helped support the greenback.

But the bears’ view has been thwarted by a string of strong US data that suggests the economy remains resilient despite the Fed’s barrage of hikes aimed at slowing growth and containing inflation. Most investors think the dollar is likely to stay strong until US data turns significantly weaker, allowing the Fed to cut rates.

The latest evidence of the economy’s strength came on Friday, when the United States announced stronger-than-expected job gains for May. Other recent data points, including consumer spending and new home sales, also weighed against the idea that the Fed will cut rates anytime soon.

On Friday, traders were betting that the federal funds rate – which currently sits between 5% and 5.25% – would end 2023 at 4.988%, against expectations in early May to end the year at 4.188%. Higher rates tend to increase the attractiveness of the dollar.

“The strength of the dollar is entirely related to the fact that the US data is actually quite good,” said Alvise Marino, strategist at Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse strategists recently bet on the appreciation of the dollar against the euro, according to a note. The greenback appreciated by around 3% against the euro in May.

Reuters Charts

A stronger dollar may be a headwind for risky assets as it helps to tighten credit conditions while weighing on profits for US exporters and multinationals.

Another factor likely to complicate dollar declines is a flood of US government bond issuance expected for the rest of the year, with the US Treasury expected to start filling its coffers now that the debt ceiling has been raised. .

One view is that such a large amount of Treasuries will drain liquidity from the market, potentially creating demand for dollars, said Bipan Rai, head of North American currency strategy at CIBC.

Still, many believe it’s only a matter of time before the dollar resumes a bearish trend that has seen it fall as much as 11.5% from its September highs.

UBS Global Wealth Management ranks the dollar as its “least favorite” currency, saying the Fed is expected to cut rates later this year or early 2024, narrowing its yield advantage against the euro and UBS. other currencies.

Federal Reserve officials indicated last week that the central bank was likely to skip an interest rate hike at its next meeting on June 13-14, while leaving the door open for future cost hikes. of borrowing. In Europe, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said further policy tightening was needed, a trend that would undermine the dollar’s yield advantage.

“Once the Fed stops climbing, the market will focus more on the timing of the first rate cut and that risks undermining the dollar,” said Brian Rose, senior economist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

CIBC’s Rai thinks continued dollar strength will give way to weakness as it becomes clearer later this year that the Fed will hold off on further rate hikes while the ECB may have more work to do .

“From a macro perspective, I still think the dollar needs to go down,” he said. “But that story may have to wait until the second half of this year.”

