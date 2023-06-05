Michael Schenker Announces UK & Ireland Tour for November and December 2023





They do 6 headline shows

Robin McAuley and Michael SchenkerAuthor: Scott ColothanPosted 12 hours agoLast updated 11 hours ago

Ahead of their eagerly awaited headlining slot at Planet Rockstock, Michael Schenker Group has announced a headlining six-date tour of the UK and Ireland later this year.

Michael Schenker’s 50th Anniversary Tour, which opened at the Dublin Academy on 24 November, visited Belfast, Manchester, Sheffield and London before culminating on Friday 1 December at the Wolverhampton KK Ironworks.

After the trek, the Michael Schenker Group will headline Planet Rockstock at Trecco Bay on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023.

Along with bandleader Michael Schenker of the same name, the MSG lineup for the 2023 show includes McAuley Schenker Group vocalists Robin McAuley, Steve Mann (keyboards, guitar), Barend Courbois (bass) and Bodo Schopf (drums).

Support for the headlining show’s sextet comes from Ventura heavy metalers, Night Demon.

Michael Schenker Group Presale:

Planet Rock has secured 48-hour ticket pre-sales on UK dates in Manchester, Sheffield, London and Wolverhampton. Get it now!

Buy Michael Schenker Group Presale Tickets

Planet Rockstock’s weekend and Saturday tickets are sold out, but Thursday, Friday and Sunday tickets are still available.

Artists performing over these three days included Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, Graham Bonnet Band, FM, Florence Black, The Dust Coda, The Hot Damn!, Tyketto and Laurence Jones.

Buy Planet Rockstock Tickets

Michael Schenker Group’s latest studio album, Universal, was released on May 27, 2022 through Atomic Fire Records.

Michael Schenker Group UK Tour Dates:

November 2023

Troon Winterstorm Thursday the 23rd

Dublin The Academy Fri 24th

Belfast Limelight Saturday 25th January

Manchester O2 Ritz Tuesday the 28th

Sheffield O2 Academy Wednesday 29th

London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire Thursday 30th

December 2023

Wolverhampton KKs Steel Mill Fri 1st

Planet Rockstock Saturday the 2nd

