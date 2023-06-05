SEC Sues Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao for US Securities Violation





The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed 13 charges against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, alleging they both mixed billions of dollars in user funds and sent them to a company European controlled by Zhao.

The U.S. regulator alleged on Monday that Zhao and his exchange worked to subvert “their own controls” to allow wealthy U.S. investors and customers to continue trading on the unregulated Binance international exchange.

A senior executive reportedly told a compliance officer that the company operated like a “[f—ing] unlicensed stock exchange in the United States, my brother.”

The complaint alleges that Binance created Binance.US as a shield for the main company and Zhao, to “reveal, delay and resolve” law enforcement targets and isolate Binance.

According to the SEC, two successive CEOs of Binance.US have expressed deep concern over Zhao’s level of control. Both testified before federal regulators: neither was named, but its first and second chief executives were Catherine Coley and Brian Brooks.

“I’m not really the one running this company, and the mission I believe I signed up for is not the mission. And as soon as I realized that, I left,” said a former CEO of Binance.US identified as “BAM CEO B” testified before the SEC.

Binance generated $11.6 billion in revenue, most of which came from transaction fees, from June 2018 to July 2021, according to the complaint. Since its inception, the exchange has “first overtly, then stealthily” worked to attract U.S. customers, under the direction and control of its founder Zhao, according to the SEC.

Binance knew tens of thousands of customers were in the United States but chose not to act, according to the SEC, despite federal law prohibiting the unregistered offering and sale of securities. Binance’s ultimate compliance, in 2019, was largely a public offering, the SEC complaint continues.

The SEC alleges that Zhao ordered the creation of an escape plan for wealthy clients, using a VPN service to hide their location in the United States and submitting compliance documents to mask their country of origin.

CNBC previously reported how Binance employees encouraged users to evade the exchange’s “know your customer” systems via VPNs.

“We need to let users know that they can change their KYC on Binance.com and continue to use it. But the message, the message needs to be tweaked very carefully because anything we send will be public. held accountable,” Zhao reportedly told his top team in 2019.

The SEC also alleged that Binance and Zhao used market-making firms they controlled to inflate trading prices and take advantage of their clients.

Merit Peak and Sigma Chain reportedly acted as “market makers” for both Binance platforms, meaning they were always available to fill a client order to buy or sell a crypto asset. But the SEC’s complaint highlighted multiple issues with the two companies’ roles: They were both beneficially owned by Zhao and collected “tens of billions of dollars” in money from clients. The firms also mixed customer funds with money from Binance, similar to allegations against bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

What is most damaging to investors is that they would have engaged in “wash trading”, trading with themselves to artificially support the price of crypto assets.

Sigma Chain has raised $190 million for its beneficial owner Zhao, according to the SEC. The “owning trading company” then spent $11 million to purchase a “yacht”, according to the complaint.

Zhao dismissed the accusations on Twitter, saying “4,” a popular refrain in the Binance community urging users to shrug off fear, uncertainty, and doubt, or “FUD.”

The complaint comes after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed similar charges against the crypto exchange, alleging that it failed to block US customers from accessing it.

“We will post a response once we see the complaint,” Zhao said on Twitter. “The media get the information before us.”

In a subsequent blog post, Binance wrote, “We are disappointed that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission chose to file a complaint today against Binance seeking, among other remedies, purported emergency relief. .” The company added that it had “actively cooperated with SEC investigations” and “engaged in lengthy discussions in good faith to reach a negotiated settlement to resolve their investigations.”

The defendants showed a “flagrant disregard” for federal law, the SEC alleged. The complaint included a “high-level” breakdown of Binance’s ownership structure, with Zhao and his holding vehicles allegedly controlling 100% of the various Binance and Binance.US entities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/05/sec-sues-binance-and-ceo-changpeng-zhao-for-us-securities-violations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos