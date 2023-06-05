Where can I watch Love Island UK 2023: on which channels?





Cowter Abed

Posted: 2023-06-05T03:26:08

Updated: 2023-06-05T08:26:33

Love Island returns on June 4, 2023.

The premiere of Love IslandUK season 10 has finally been released and fans are ready for another summer full of drama. Here’s everything you need to know about where you can watch it.

BAFTA-winning reality show Love Island returns to screens on June 5 with a new lineup of contestants, a new location and a new host.

Back in August 2022, Laura Whitmore decided to step down after three years of announcing. She has now been replaced by radio and TV host Maya Jama.

After Mayas successfully hosted the winter 2023 edition of the show, she is now confirmed to be returning for the 10th season of Love Island this summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season 10 of Love Island UK.

ITV Winter Love Island UK 2023 Available on: Channels & Streaming

Viewers can watch season 10 of Love Island in the UK on UK free-to-play TV channel ITV2 and the broadcaster’s new streaming service ITVX. The main episode airs every night except Saturday and usually starts around 9pm GMT.

Those without a TV subscription can watch live broadcasts or rebroadcast shows on the ITVX website or streaming app, available for free on both Android and iOS. If you do not live in the UK, you will need to use a VPN to access the program.

How to watch Love Island on ITVX

You can watch ITVX (the recently rebranded ITV Hub) as an app on your smartphone, desktop or tablet on most media streamers and game consoles, including Fire Stick, Roku and Apple TV.

How to Watch Love Island Season 10 Abroad

Fear not for non-UK viewers too! You can still watch the next season and prepare for the June 5 premiere by downloading ExpressVPN.

An easy guide on how to watch Love Island from anywhere in the world using a VPN.

GetExpressVPN. Connect to a server location within the UK. Sign up for a free ITVX account. Tune in and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (49% off). You can stream Summer Love Island 2023 UK risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

VPNs are completely legal to use and not only can secure network connections when users are using public networks, but also allow users to change the country of their IP address to access geo-restricted content.

Love Island: Aftersun

Fans can also watch the show’s spin-off, Love Island: Aftersun. Here, Maya Jama features cottage news, exclusives, behind-the-scenes work, and interviews with the abandoned cast. On Sundays, it airs right after Love Island.

Love Island season 10 starts on Monday, June 5, 2023.

If you want to know more about Love Island UK’s new series, here’s everything you need to know.

