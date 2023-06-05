Maxar Executives Discuss US Army Simulation and Project Maven





ST. LOUIS As Russia massed material on its border with Ukraine ahead of its February 2022 invasion, commercial satellites circled overhead.

The images and other readings gathered from afar were essential to grasping the situation in Eastern Europe at the time, and their continued dissemination, including through the press, helps the public understand the war.

Among those involved in capturing and distributing this information is Maxar Technologies, which provides satellite imagery to the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, among other national security activities.

In February 2023, for example, the Colorado-based company won a series of additional work on the US military’s One World Terrain, which compiles highly accurate virtual maps of territory around the world for military purposes. It is considered a key part of the Synthetic Training Environment services, an immersive training and rehearsal tool. The company is also involved in Project Maven, launched by the Pentagon in 2017 to detect targets of interest in images captured by unequipped systems.

C4ISRNET reporters interviewed two Maxar executives, Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager of public sector ground intelligence, and Jennifer Krischer, vice president and general manager of intelligence programs on the sidelines of the GEOINT Symposium in St. Louis.

Portions of the interview below, conducted on May 23, have been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Where do you see the future of One World Terrain and, by extension, the synthetic training environment? What does it look like?

Frazier: We started by helping the military modernize their training with geo-based data, with the goal of being able to give soldiers as realistic an experience as possible.

Lieutenant General Maria Gervais, she was the first cross-functional team leader for the synthetic training environment. His vision at the time was: if we can have reps and ensembles with hundreds of experiences in the virtual environment, then we can help soldiers be safe when they actually deploy.

This continued to be the main focus of the program. That being said, as we exposed the data to different parts of the community, there was an insatiable demand from operational users to apply it to ongoing missions. Whether it was supporting the withdrawal from Afghanistan, we provided data on Ukraine that used it for operational mission planning, which was very important.

Soldiers participate in a Synthetic Training Environment Information System feedback session in Orlando, Florida in 2022. (Donnie W. Ryan/US Army)

Even the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act referenced One World Terrain, and I think that did a good job of highlighting the variety of use cases that had been proven.

So what we’re seeing is that as we develop more comprehensive global coverage of this capability, that we can use this as a reference layer to integrate other data sources, and all of these sources of data inherit the same precision, this base really enables a form of sensor fusion that we haven’t been able to see at scale.

One example we demonstrate is how we can apply 3D geo-registration software that uses this reference as a means of determining if its space, air, or even unmanned surface vehicle is sensor-powered and using the terrain as source. record to tie this together, both in terms of proper location and proper orientation, so you can inherit the same precision as this base.

Think of a real-time feed from a drone. This would then let you know exactly within that type of radius where that pixel is. I think that’s probably one of the most game-changing opportunities, in terms of making it fully operational.

Q: How has the conflict in Ukraine shaped or impacted Maxars’ business? What does this consumption look like, is there an increased need for satellite imagery or your other products?

Frazier: We support a global mission and have been providing these capabilities for decades. And you can watch every major event, and Maxar played a role in that to some degree.

I think what’s unique about Ukraine is that in all phases, from crisis to conflict, we were able, through different channels, to showcase our capabilities in a way that was helpful to the mission.

The Department of Defense is now focusing on integrated deterrence, the role that commerce may have played in bringing transparency to what was going on, with the buildup of troops and, as it pivoted to conflict, this what was happening on the ground.

The combination of what has been exposed through the media, through our partnerships there, plus the fact that the intelligence community, the Department of Defense, allies and partners have all been able to access current imagery on these areas, just allowed for a level of interoperability and mission planning. this, I think, helped support the mission, but also helped many decision-makers think about ways that can be applied, more broadly.

I know you recently covered the Global Information Dominance Experiments series.

One of the things that has helped us do this is have conversations with different community stakeholders, who have looked at how can I take the increase in commercial collection, some of the innovations that are happening with the applied machine learning, so computer vision, to be able to quickly interpret images, the kinds of technology that I mentioned earlier with our 3D, where we can georeference that data on fast timelines, and then how can that it support different forms of experimentation. This demonstrates how new use cases of the business way can be applied to missions here and now.

We supported Project Convergence and Scarlet Dragon; these were examples of exercises and experiments that we supported with commercial capabilities. I think I could see there was a lot of interest.

Q: The big news at GEOINT yesterday was Project Maven, with Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth talking about his transition to a recording program. How do you envision Maxar participating in the Maven project and what do you hope to bring to it?

Krischer: Were already contributing to the Maven project.

We generate algorithms around our electro-optical and synthetic aperture radar imaging capabilities. So the detection of objects, using these different modalities.

We’ve also worked with Project Maven for years to deliver low-latency images so we can run the algorithms against the images in a sensor-shooter methodology that really resonates with the combatant. So we’ve already done those things.

We envision the future of Maven as being: how do you apply the broad sets of computer vision algorithms to different missions, whether it’s the intelligence analyst or the combatant in the field, and how do you enable the combatant to do ? things?

Were sort of working hand in hand to figure out what it needs to be and help shape the future so it’s not vendor locked it’s really meeting users where they need information .

Frazier: In our conversations, the intent is to enable geospatial AI at scale. And, therefore, as these abilities mature, you want to be able to take advantage of all the gathering that happens in the constellation.

For the US government, the constellation includes commercial as part of that. This is why EOCL is a commercial electro-optical layer. With the contracts that have been awarded to us, and Planet and BlackSky, and then what’s being done now to add other modalities, like radar and radio frequency detection, etc., the goal is to create an architecture where you can quickly run the algorithms against this source to then transmit the information to these users.

We’ve used our existing systems a lot to apply computer vision to the imagery that was hosting and broadcasting now, in the community, and now it’s about how to do that at scale, have more machine operation with climbing machine. The past two decades have focused on how humans view imagery.

Q: With Project Maven, and with a lot of these things like Joint All-Domain Command and Control, there’s just an incredible amount of collection and data that needs to be sorted. So you can’t ignore the AI ​​or ML part on your side, can you? It has to be cooked, basically?

Krischer: Absolutely.

Frazier: Right.

Q: Is there a need for a single space lot? Maybe with a niftier name?

Frazier: I can see that happening.

You heard the director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, his comments, on how they support the lunar mission. And I think, yes, we need to have an accurate representation of all areas, where we expect to navigate safely, to be able to mitigate threats and so on.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s space and emerging technologies reporter. She has covered the US military since 2012, with a focus on the air force and space force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget and policy challenges.

