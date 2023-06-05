



The identity of the US Open is largely tied to being open. The USGA proudly holds nearly half of the spots in the 156-man field for amateurs and pros who earn their spots through the final 36-hole qualifier, making it the most democratic of the men’s majors.

Three of the 13 final qualifying tournaments have already taken place, with the rest scheduled for Monday at nine venues in the United States and one in Canada in what the governing body has affectionately dubbed Golfs Longest Day.

In preparation for players to earn their chance to compete at the Los Angeles Country Club in less than two weeks, here are a few golfers to watch out for as they could be the next class of Cinderella stories blazing their way into

Final qualification: Lambton G. & CC, Toronto three major national player of the year awards. By finishing the No. 1 varsity season in the PGA Tour University, he earned a PGA Tour card for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and will make his pro debut later this week at the RBC Canadian Open.

Final Qualifier: Brookside G&CC and The Lakes G&CC, Columbus, Ohio The 21-year-old from Agoura Hills, Calif. earned the only spot at the local qualifier held in Palmer, Alaska. The only reason the CSU-Fullerton golfer was playing there was that he waited too long to drop off his registration to play in one of the local Southern California playoffs. He shot a 72 in 50-degree weather with strong winds and was three shots ahead of the 16-man field. His grandfather, Gene, was a two-time USGA champion who appeared at three US Opens and was a member of the USA Walker Cup team in 1961.

Final Qualifier: Lambton G. & CC, TorontoMost golf fans had no idea who the 46-year-old from Mission Viejo, Calif. was until last month when he was Cinderella Story of the PGA Championship, finishing tied for 15th at Oak Hill. Many golf fans then wondered if they knew too much about the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club teaching professional after the dozen or so media appearances he made the next week before playing PGA Tours. Charles Schwab Challenge (where he finished last). Block is now trying to qualify for his third career start at a US Open, having worked his way into the championship in 2007 and 2018.

Final Qualifier: Hillcrest CC, Los Angeles Michael Blocks’ son may well be waiting for a chip from the old Block. The 18-year-old high schooler blasted his way through local qualifying and recent video showed him hitting ball speeds of 198 miles per hour. The Block party could be twice as big at the LACC.

Final Qualifier: Brookside G&CC and The Lakes G&CC, Columbus, Ohio Calling an eight-time PGA Tour who has played in 23 US Opens a Cinderella might be a stretch, but what a story it would be if he could manage to qualify for a 24th Open. In 2003, he set the 36-hole score for qualifying for the US Open final with rounds of 62 and 61 in Columbus, Ohio.

Raymond Floyd Jr.

Final Qualifier: Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, NJ The World Golf Hall of Famer’s son, now 48 and living in Tunbridge, Vt., has played in 11 USGA championships.

Final qualification: Hillcrest CC, Los AngelesSince 2015, Gardner has been director of golf at the Los Angeles Country Club after having also served as an assistant professional at the Bel-Air Country Club in LA

Final Qualifier: Hillcrest CC, Los Angeles The 20-year-old Long Beach State sophomore was Big West’s Player of the Year last season. At 15, he battled anaplastic large cell lymphoma, going through seven rounds of chemotherapy.

Final qualifier: Canoe Brook Country Club, Summit, NJA two-time U.S. mid-amateur champion, Hagestad has played in four US Opens but is looking forward to making five since joining the LACC and has already shot a 59 on the course.

Final Qualifier: Brookside G&CC and The Lakes G&CC, Columbus, OhioA sophomore in New Mexico and a Minnesota native, the 20-year-old is the son of tour pro Tim Herron and would be the fourth-generation golfer in his family to play in the US Open if he qualifies. His grandfather, Carson, and great-grandfather, Clee, competed in 1963 and 1934 respectively, while Tim played in 11 US Opens, with his best result tied for sixth in 1999.

Final Qualifier: Old Chatham Golf Club, Durham, NC The season has already been a throwback for the 37-year-old Californian, winning the Korn Ferry Tours Veritex Bank Championship in April and is on track to return to the PGA Tour, then moved through local US Open qualifying nine days later. He qualified for his fourth US Open at the final stop in Columbus, Ohio in 2016 and then finished tied for 65th at Oakmont (Pennsylvania) Country Club. His best Open finish was in 2004, when he tied for 13th and was a weak amateur at Shinnecock Hills.

Final qualifier: Hillcrest CC, Los AngelesA 13-year-old seventh-grade student from Burbank, Calif., Soong is trying to become the youngest player in the LACC group. He hit par 72 in his local qualifier and survived a 3-on-2 playoff at Brentwood Country Club by hitting a 12-foot putt to earn one of five spots. He will attempt to qualify for his first US Junior Amateur on June 22.

Final Qualifier: Hawks Ridge Golf Club, Ball Ground, Ga. The 32-year-old from Woodstock, Ga., emerged from an 8-on-1 playoff for last place in the Kennesaw, Ga., local qualifier in April. Wilkins, was a pitcher for the 2013 North Carolina States College World Series team who played minor league baseball.

