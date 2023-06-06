What is the UK’s universal basic income experiment and who can participate?





Imagine receiving your monthly income without lifting a finger. That could soon become a reality for 30 people in the UK as part of the UK’s first universal basic income pilot project.

Participants in the experiment will receive £1,600 per month for the next two years to see how money affects their lives.

Some argue that a universal basic income (UBI) can reduce poverty, simplify the welfare system, provide labor market stability and improve individual well-being.

Critics believe the system is very expensive, difficult to implement, and may lead to additional skill shortages.

What is Universal Basic Income?

A universal basic income guarantees that the government will pay regular cash to every individual in society, regardless of how much they currently earn or save.

UBI is not means-tested, but the payment amount may vary depending on factors such as age.

There are different models of UBI, but the concept is the same. The money you receive is designed to cover basic needs like food, energy and housing. The goal is to generate a minimum income.

Cash is paid directly to your bank account. Salaries are paid at regular intervals rather than a one-time lump sum.

What is the Universal Basic Income UK Test?

A universal basic income trial will be held for the first time in the UK.

30 people will be involved in pilot initiatives in the heart of Jarrow in northeast England and East Finchley in north London.

Participants will receive £1,600 per month unconditional for two years.

The initiative is supported by independent research organization Autonomy and is supported by philanthropic organizations Big Local and Northumbria University.

Over a period of two years, researchers will observe the effect money has on the lives of recipients. Their physical and mental health will be reviewed as well as whether they choose to work.

A control group of 30 people is also used. These people will not get a UBI, which researchers will use to compare the two experiences.

Currently, the Welsh government is running a more targeted basic income pilot. It is paying £1,600 a month for two years to 18-year-olds leaving the care system.

The scheme is expected to cost a total of £20 million, affecting 500 people over three years.

Who can participate?

Only 30 people will receive £1,600 UBI as part of this current trial across two UK locations.

Two years of community consultation took place in the two areas chosen for this experiment.

Autonomy, however, hopes the proposed pilot will lead to a much larger rollout of trials across the UK.

Why are trials introduced?

The concept of universal basic income is not new. But the current cost-of-living crisis has led to a more serious discussion about whether or not to implement it.

Official figures show that before the pandemic, around 14.5 million people were living in poverty in the UK, including more than 4 million children.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, current pressure on households means poverty is projected to increase in 2023/24.

An often chaotic and stressful welfare system is leaving many people missing out on much-needed government assistance.

“All the evidence [UBI] It will directly alleviate poverty and improve the well-being of millions of people,” said Will Stronge, Research Director at Autonomy. He argues that UBI could prevent future labor disruptions such as artificial intelligence.

