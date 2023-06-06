US military releases video of near collision between Chinese and US warships in Taiwan Strait





BANGKOK (AP) The U.S. military on Monday released video of what it said was a dangerous Chinese maneuver in the Taiwan Strait over the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship abruptly crossed the path of a American destroyer, forcing the American ship to slow down to avoid a collision.

The incident happened on Saturday as the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were on a so-called freedom of navigation transit of the strait between Taiwan and mainland China.

China claims the Democratic Self-Governing Island of Taiwan as part of its own territory and maintains that the strait is part of its exclusive economic zone, while the United States and its allies regularly sail and fly over the passage to underline its assertion according to which waters are international.

READ MORE: China defends its actions in warship incident involving the United States and Canada in the Taiwan Strait

During Saturday’s transit, the Chinese missile destroyer passed the Chung-Hoon on her port side, then veered across her bow at a distance of about 150 yards (137 yards), according to the US Indo-Pacific Command. . The US destroyer maintained its course, but reduced its speed to 10 knots to avoid a collision, the military said.

Video released on Monday shows the Chinese vessel cutting off the American ship’s course, then righting itself to begin sailing in a parallel direction.

The Indo-Pacific Command said the actions violate maritime rules for safe passage through international waters.

The Chinese ship did not attempt a similar maneuver on the Canadian frigate, which was sailing behind the American destroyer.

Chung-Hoon and Montreal’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the combined commitment of the United States and Canada to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Indo-Pacific Command said. “The U.S. military flies, navigates, and operates safely and responsibly wherever international law permits.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin defended the move, saying it was undertaken according to law.

China’s military actions are completely justified, legal, safe and professional, he told reporters in Beijing. It is the United States that should reflect deeply on itself and correct the wrongdoings.

The United States recently accused China of also carrying out an unnecessarily aggressive aerial maneuver, saying that a Chinese J-16 fighter jet late last month flew directly in front of a scout plane. the US Air Force over the South China Sea.

The close calls raised fears of a possible mishap that could lead to an escalation between the armies of the two countries at a time when tensions in the region are already high.

The incident in the Taiwan Strait came on a day when US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister General Li Shangfu were in Singapore for an annual defense conference.

Li suggested on Sunday that the United States and its allies had created the danger with their patrols and intended to provoke China.

The best way is for countries, especially warships and fighter jets of countries, not to do closing actions around other countries’ territories, he said through an interpreter. What’s the point of going there? In China, we always say: mind your own business.

Austin had invited Li to speak on the sidelines of the conference; Li refused.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/u-s-military-releases-video-of-near-collision-between-chinese-u-s-warships-in-taiwan-strait The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos