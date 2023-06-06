



It’s the series everyone is talking about, and you can finally watch The Idol.

The new six-episode HBO series airs exclusively on Sky UK and is produced by Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria.

The Idol stars Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye as Tedros and Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn. She’s an up-and-coming pop star who must face challenges of fame while navigating a relationship with the owner of a mysterious club in Tesfaye.

Set in Hollywood and including some familiar faces, it explores exploitation and stardom.

According to the synopsis, “After a nervous breakdown interrupted Jocelyn’s final tour, she was determined to claim her rightful place as America’s greatest and sexiest pop star.

“Her passion is rekindled by Tedros, a nightclub promoter with a filthy past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or to the deepest, darkest depths of her soul?

But where can I stream the new series? Read everything you need to know about watching The Idol in the UK.

How to Watch Idols in the UK

Abel Tesfaye as Tedros on The Idol.HBO

While the series airs on HBO Max in the US, UK viewers need not worry about missing out on the action after US viewers.

The new series airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK and is not available for streaming on other platforms.

The first episode is available to stream on NOW and airs tonight (Monday 5th June) at 9pm on Sky Atlantic. Sign up for Sky TV here.

Episodes will then air every Monday, and the season will consist of 6 episodes, with a final release date of Monday, July 10, 2023.

Idol release schedule

The six-episode series airs every Monday here in the UK, with episodes available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Idol’s episode release schedule is as follows.

Episode 1 – “Pop Tarts & Rat Tales” – Monday 5 June 2023 (Now Available) Episode 2 – “Double Fantasy” – Monday 12 June 2023 Episode 3 – “Daybreak” – 19 June 2023 Monday Episode 4 – Monday 26 June 2023 Episode 5 – Monday 3 July 2023 Episode 6 – Monday 10 July 2o23 What’s The Idol About?

The Idol.HBO’s The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

The Idol is a Hollywood-based music industry drama exploring the path to stardom through the eyes of Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp). While rebranding after a nervous breakdown, Jocelyn meets mysterious club owner Tedros (Abel Tesfaye).

The cast includes Depp and Tesfaye, as well as Dan Levy, DaVine Joy Randolph, Rachel Sennott, Troye Sivan, and Blackpink’s Jennie Ruby Jane and Jane Adams.

The series sparked considerable controversy after premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, drawing mixed reactions from critics who heralded everything from “Depp’s strongest performance to date” to “corruption.”

But that reaction is only part of the drama attached to the show. This is because idols also had considerable behind-the-scenes troubles.

Amy Seimetz had previously worked as a director on the series, but exited the project in April 2022 after 80% of the series was completed.

HBO (via The Hollywood Reporter) said in a statement at the time, “The Idol creative team continues to build, refine and evolve their vision for the show and align it with a new creative direction.

“The production will tailor the cast and crew to best serve this new approach to the series.”

As recently as March 2023, Rolling Stone claimed that some scenes in the production resembled a rape fantasy and that the series’ drastic delay in release was caused by Levinson directing and rewriting and scrapping a nearly completed $54-75 million project. I did. Re-film the entire series.

The Idol is available every Monday on Sky Atlantic, and for the UK streaming service now, sign up for Sky TV here.

