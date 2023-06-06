Where are the royal family during Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK?





The Duke of Sussex is in the UK for the third time this year as he is expected to appear on the witness stand in the High Court on Tuesday.

PrinceHarry, 38, is set to give evidence in his lawsuit against allegations of illegal intelligence gathering in the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) headline.

But will he reunite with the royal family this week?

First, the King is currently on a solo visit to Romania. It is not known how long Charles will stay in the country, but he is expected to visit the Transylvanian region, which has several properties.

While the Queen remains in England, Camilla is spending time privately at her Wiltshire home, Ray Mill House.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s older brother and sister-in-law, the Prince of Wales, will return to royal duties this week after spending the first half of May with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William and Kate attended the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Raja last week in Jordan, along with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© GettyHarry was photographed sitting three rows away from William and Kate at the coronation.

The Prince of Wales signed the contract in Sutton on Thursday and will attend the official opening of the Oak Cancer Center at The Royal Marsden as Chairman of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

The Waleses currently reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, while Harry and Meghan’s English home, Frogmore Cottage, is set to leave this summer.

Despite a sweet interaction with her aunt Princess Anne at the King’s coronation last month, the Princess Royal has one of the busiest schedules and will be getting engaged this week in London, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

Harry’s uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, opened the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Wood at the Royal Ascot Golf Club on Winkfield Road, Ascot, Berkshire, with a joint outing in Ascot on Thursday. Sophie will also be doing her duties this week in Guildford, Brixton and Windsor.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, Harry’s cousin, is due to give birth to their second child soon, and if the birth coincides with his trip, it’s possible the Duke will visit Eugenie and her newborn baby.

Why is Prince Harry in court this week?

Duke has accused journalists of headlines, including the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, of hacking phones, obtaining information through so-called “blagging” or fraud, and using private detectives for illegal activities. They are suing MGN for damages claiming that it is related to the method.

© GettyPrince Harry appearing in High Court in March in another privacy case

His claim is being heard along with three other “representative” claims in a trial that began last month and will run for six to seven weeks.

It is the first time the royal family has testified in 20 years since Princess Anne pleaded guilty to charges under the Dangerous Dog Act in 2002 for chasing her dog. Dottie, a British bull terrier, has bitten two children in Windsor Great Park.

When was Prince Harry’s last visit to England?

The Duke attended the coronation of his father, King Charles, at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

© Getty Prince Harry talking to his Aunt Princess Anne at the coronation

Harry, dressed in a morning suit, arrived at the service accompanied by his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their spouses, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

© GettyHarry arrived at Westminster Abbey with his cousins ​​Beatrice and Eugenie.

He was seen talking to Jack and seemed to confirm that he would be going “straight to the airport” after the coronation. See the moment here…

WATCH: Prince Harry Confirms Expedited UK Departure to Jack Brooksbank During Ceremony

The Duke, who did not show up on the Buckingham Palace balcony to view the fly pass with other members of the royal family, was seen getting into a car after the ceremony and later showed up at London’s Heathrow Airport to fly back in time for Prince Archie’s wedding. . fourth birthday.

Harry also previously attended the High Court in March to attend a preliminary hearing on a separate claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of Daily MailandMail On Sunday.

Make sure you never miss the royal story! Sign up for The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive weekly royal specials and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/494677/will-prince-harry-reunite-royal-family-high-court/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos