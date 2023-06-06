Michael Block fails as more US Open spots are secured





Michael Block, the teaching professional who finished tied for 15th at the PGA Championship last month, failed to qualify for next week’s US Open.

Block shot a 36-hole score of 5-under 135 at Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto on Monday to finish just short of qualifying. Twenty-seven players competed for three spots at Lambton; Block finished in sixth place, 2 shots from third.

Medalist Ryan Gerard (11 under), Vincent Norman (8 under) and Ryan Armor (7 under) grabbed all three qualifying spots at the venue.

Block teaches in California, but is in Canada this week for the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open, to which he received a sponsor invite after his PGA Cinderella run.

His son, Dylan Block, also tried to qualify for the US Open on Monday, but was well back in the 89-man field at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles.

Monday marked the final 36-hole qualifier at 10 venues across North America. The US Open will take place next week at the Los Angeles Country Club.

In Columbus, Ohio, Stewart Cink received a pep talk from his wife on Monday to remain patient, and he birdied five on six holes at Brookside Golf & Country Club to become one of 11 players to earn berths in this qualifier.

Editor’s Choice

“I love playing in major tournaments,” said Cink, a former British Open champion. “I’m a one-trick pony, and you can’t be a one-trick pony if you can’t do your trick. I’ll keep trying to qualify forever.”

Columbus had the most PGA Tour players due to the Memorial Tournament which ended on Sunday. Viktor Hovland is already exempt for the US Open. He still showed up in the 36-hole caddy qualifier for former Oklahoma State roommate Zach Bauchou, who was unsuccessful.

The medalist was Olin Browne Jr., the son of PGA Tour winner Olin Browne, and the connection to qualifying was what makes this long day so enticing.

It was 2005 when the elder Browne shot 73 on the first 18 holes and considered retiring because he was so far behind. He changed his mind, however, thinking, “How can you quit something and then tell your kids you can’t quit.

He shot 59 that day and two weeks later was in the second-to-last group at Pinehurst No. 2. His son remembers that moment well.

“He called me on the phone. I said, ‘How did it go? ‘” Olin Browne Jr. said. “He was like, ‘Oh, I shot 69.’ And I was like, ‘Sorry, you missed.’ He said, “No, no. I shot 59.” I misunderstood him. It’s a vivid memory. I remember yelling at him in the car on the way home.

And now it’s the son’s turn, and the father couldn’t be prouder.

“It’s gratifying that he was able to do something that made him feel like all the hard work was worth it,” Browne’s father said. “It’s the national championship, and that’s a big deal. Qualifying is something those of us who weren’t consistent stars on the circuit had to contend with every year.”

Browne played in heats of 66 (The Lakes) and 67 (Brookside) to lead 11 qualifying, most of the final 10 qualifying sites.

The others to come out of Columbus were Davis Thompson, Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria, Corey Pereira, Luke List, Patrick Rodgers, Kevin Streelman, Nick Dunlap and David Nyfall. The bottom three were in the four-man playoffs. The odd one out was former US Open champion Lucas Glover and it was painful to watch.

Glover shot 9-under 63 with a three-putt on the final hole at The Lakes. But he struggled to a 73 at Brookside. On the third hole of the playoffs, Glover missed a par putt by 2 feet and was knocked out. He recently switched to a long putter, hoping it would cure what he described as yips.

Two players now with LIV Golf have made the playoffs — Sebastian Munoz managed to advance to Maryland, while Carlos Ortiz advanced to Florida. Three others – Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale and David Puig – fell short in qualifying at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, where Charley Hoffman, Preston Summerhays and Josh Anderson will return Tuesday morning for a 3-on-2 playoff after all. three finished tied for fourth at 9 under (89 players were vying for five spots there).

Florida senior Fred Biondi waived his exemption for winning the NCAA title, saying he was going to turn pro. That spot went to first alternate England qualifier Jordan Gumberg, based on a USGA formula for seeding.

In other qualifiers:

In Florida, Ortiz won a 3-on-1 playoff for last place against Wesley Bryan and Luis Gagne. The other two qualifiers were Austen Truslow and Brendan Valdes.

In Georgia, former NCAA champion Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt led three qualifiers.

In North Carolina, Japan’s Yuto Katsuragawa led five qualifiers. Among those missing was Harold Varner III, a native of North Carolina.

In New Jersey, former US Junior Amateur Champion Michael Thorbjornsen led four qualifiers. Thorbjornsen, who has just completed his freshman year at Stanford, will play his third US Open.

In Maryland, Munoz hit a 25-foot putt in a 4-on-2 playoff game to join four other qualifiers. Among those who lost in the playoffs was Ben Kohles, who leads the Korn Ferry Tour points list.

After qualifying, the US Open field will have 150 players. The USGA reserves six spots for players who enter the top 60 on Sunday – like Adam Schenk – and if the Canadian Open winner earns his second victory on the PGA Tour since the last US Open.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

