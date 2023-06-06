How to Watch and Today’s Play Order





Iga Swiatek is currently in formidable form in Paris and got a little-needed boost Monday. Her Ukrainian counterpart, Lesia Tsurenko, retired after 31 minutes due to poor form.

World No. 1 Swiatek had a 4-1 lead in the opening set when Tsurenko called his trainer to check his blood pressure and pulse.

The fight resumed after a five-minute medical timeout, but Tsurenko threw in the towel after losing the next match to Love.

Swiatek next played USA number 6 seed Coco Gauff in a repeat of last year’s final, where Paul won 6-1 6-3. She plans to participate in the competition after spending just over four hours on the court.

Wearing a Ukrainian-colored ribbon pinned to his cap by Tsurenko, Swiatek took a 4-0 lead as world number 66 started to weaken.

She still barely got a break, but as she sat on the bench at the end change, she asked her trainer to come to the court.

She was seen explaining her problem to medical staff and after being given permission to continue, it soon became clear that she was struggling to get the shot and ended the game prematurely.

Swiatek fell just nine games en route to the quarterfinals as they sought their third Roland Garros title in four years.

Tuesday Play Order

(Always local time, Paris is 1 hour behind BST. Play from 11:00)

Philippe Chatrier

11:00: Karolina Muchova (Che) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

Elina Svitolina (Ukr) v (2) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) before 1230

(3) Novak Djokovic (Ser) v (11) Karen Khachanov (Rus)

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spa) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre)

Susan Lenglen

11:00: Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic) & Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa) v (6) Nicole Melichar (USA) & Ellen Perez (Australia)

(4) Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Austin Krajicek (USA) v (11) Kevin Krawietz (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger)

(7) Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) & Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) v Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can) & Michael Venus (Nzl)

Simon Matthew

11:00: (1) Wesley Koolhof (Ned) & Kenneth Skupski (Gbr) v (10) Marcel Granollers (Spa) & Horacio Zeballos (Arg)

Anna Bondar (Hun) & Greet Minnen (Bel) v (2) Cori Gauff (USA) & Jessica Pegula (USA)

Aldila Sutjiadi(Ina) & Matwe Middelkoop(Ned) v Hao-Ching Chan(Tpe) & Fabrice Martin(Fra)

Doubles only on Tuesdays at Suzanne-Lenglen and Simonne-Mathieu. The final match of the day at Suzanne-Lenglen is a legendary doubles match feat. Gabriella Sabatini!

How to watch the 2023 French Open on TV

In the UK, Eurosport has the broadcast rights to live action from Paris. 273 live times will be shown on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, featuring digital services from Discovery+ and the Eurosport app to watch all matches live during the tournament.

You can watch all Qualifiers, Wheelchair, Junior and Legends matches live.

The Eurosports on-field presentation team includes multiple Grand Slam winners Mats Wilander, Chris Evert and John McEnroe joining Alex Corretja, Laura Robson and Aliz Lim in Paris. World No. 4 and 2022 finalist Casper Ruud will also provide his insight. Tim Henman and Barbara Schett cover from the semi-final stage of the tournament before presenting live in Paris from Mixed Reality Cube Studios in London.

Entertainment and Sports passes are 6.99/month or 59.99/year to watch on Discovery+.

In the US, the tournament is broadcast on ESPN.

When is the French Open 2023 final?

The women’s final will be held on June 10 and the men’s final on June 11.

What is French Open Prize Money?

The French Open’s total prize pool is 49.6 million (43.2 million), up 12.3% from 2022. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive 2.3 million (2 million) and the finalists will receive 1.15 million (1 million).

