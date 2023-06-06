The next big threat to the US economy





As the country heads towards a possible recession, the financial system is particularly vulnerable to shocks, as shown by the turbulence caused by the collapse of three regional banks. Adding a decline in the commercial real estate market to the mix would be particularly perilous. It’s a top concern for policymakers in Washington, even as they recognize there’s little they can do to avert a crisis.

Am I worried? The short answer is yes, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, said in an interview. The long answer is hell yes.

I hope the Federal Reserve and banking regulators are also worried, and I hope they aren’t caught off guard like they have been with the bank failures we’ve had so far, Kennedy said. .

Last month, Fed policymakers raised interest rates for the 10th straight time, by a quarter point, putting more pressure on the housing sector and banks.

Chairman Jerome Powell has largely downplayed the threat posed by the commercial real estate market, describing the banking system as sound and resilient. But FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg stressed at a May 31 news conference that it was a significant risk and said his agency was urging lenders to prioritize managing the risk. their exposure to the sector.

And the Fed itself flagged commercial real estate as an issue of concern in its May financial stability report, warning that the magnitude of a correction in real estate values ​​could be significant and could therefore lead to credit losses. for banks and investors holding commercial real estate debt.

Some legislators share this concern.

Right now we have the double whammy of much higher interest rates and the commercial real estate market is taking a post-Covid shock, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told POLITICO. So I don’t think we can assume that…we were going to be able to just push through [without a crash].

I’m still trying to sort out some of the policy options, said Warner, who declined to elaborate on his ideas. I encouraged the White House, however, to say that we must intervene immediately on these regional banks.

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein told a panel of lawmakers in April that the issue was definitely on our watch list when asked about the potential for a significant market downturn.

Senator Elizabeth Warren says regulators have a key role to play in avoiding any crisis.

They must insist that banks and other lenders appropriately hedge against the risks of a major downturn in commercial real estate, the Massachusetts Democrat said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren says regulators have a key role to play in avoiding any crisis. | Francis Chung/POLITICS

According to Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh, professor of real estate and finance at Columbia Business School, the best-case scenario for the market is that a wipeout would be limited to a few banks with high exposure to office loans.

The pandemic-induced rise of remote work has hammered offices. The office vacancy rate hit 18.6% in the first quarter of 2023, well above pre-pandemic levels, according to an estimate from Cushman and Wakefield, which does not expect office vacancy rates to rise. vacancies stabilize before 2024.

It could be an imminent train wreck, warned Dan Tarullo, a former top Fed official who overhauled banking regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. downtown of a major American city.

But it would be a mistake to conclude that the problems are limited to the office market. Higher interest rates affect all types of real estate, Van Nieuwerburgh said.

The way these loans are structured, you pay mostly interest, not principal, so you have to roll over most of the loan when it comes due, he said. The bank will say no, the interest rate is now 6% instead of 3% 10 years ago, which means your building is now worth 40% less.

Van Nieuwerburgh said he wouldn’t be surprised if 10% of commercial real estate loans couldn’t be refinanced, especially as banks become more cautious about home loans.

Commercial real estate stocks are down this year: an index of publicly traded commercial real estate investment trusts had fallen 18.1% in one year as of June 2.

About 5.4% of office buildings with commercial mortgage-backed securities, meanwhile, were managed by special managers, meaning they were at some stage of delinquency in April, up from 3.4 % a year ago, according to data from Trepp.

And because so few commercial properties are being sold at the moment, it’s unclear how much worse it could get, as there is uncertainty about falling office property values.

We’ve been in a bit of a bind in the market right now because sales transactions aren’t really happening, which means there’s not a lot of clarity on property values, Jamie said. Woodwell, head of commercial real estate research at the Mortgage Bankers Association. . Without it, it leads to a kind of reluctance of buyers and sellers to agree on what a property is.

Commercial mortgages in the first quarter of 2023 were down 56% from a year earlier, after falling 42% from the fourth quarter of 2022, according to MBA.

Going forward, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said he doesn’t expect the office sector to recover, given the ease of remote working.

We are where we are, it’s going to be like this forever, he said. I think the logical solution: we need to develop policies that would help convert commerce into housing, apartments, whatever.

