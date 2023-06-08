UK Hosts First Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence





The Summit will bring together major countries, major tech companies and researchers to agree on safeguards to assess and monitor the most important risks of AI PMs, and President Biden will take a coordinated approach to the opportunities and challenges of emerging technologies when they meet at the White House. will. Today global companies are expanding their AI work in the UK as PMs identify new university scholarships to bolster UK-US technology leadership.

As the world grapples with the challenges and opportunities posed by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, the British Prime Minister today (Wednesday 7 June) announced that he will host the first major global summit on AI safety.

AI innovations continue to improve our lives, from enabling paralyzed people to walk to discovering antibiotics that kill superbugs. However, advances in AI are moving very fast, and the pace of change requires agile leadership. That’s why the UK is taking action. Because we have a global obligation to ensure that this technology is developed and adopted safely and responsibly.

Last week, dozens of leading experts warned of the potential for AI to endanger humanity in ways similar to pandemics or nuclear weapons.

Today in Washington, DC, the Prime Minister will underscore the importance of like-minded allies and companies working to develop an international framework to ensure the safe and reliable development and use of AI.

A summit to be held in the UK this fall will consider the risks of AI, including frontier systems, and discuss how those risks can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. It will also provide a platform for countries to work together to further develop a joint approach to mitigating these risks.

In recent weeks, the prime minister has discussed the issue with many business people and world leaders. This includes all members of the G7, who were united at the Hiroshima summit last month by the ambition to take a common approach on the issue.

In May, the Prime Minister met on Downing Street with the CEOs of OpenAI, DeepMind and Anthropic, three of the most advanced frontier AI labs, while the Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology also hosted a roundtable with senior AI leaders. The work at the AI ​​Safety Summit builds on recent discussions at the G7, OECD and the Global Partnership on AI.

In July, the Foreign Secretary will also convene an initial UN Security Council briefing on the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence for international peace and security.

The UK is well placed to convene a discussion about the future of AI. The UK is the world’s third-largest AI powerhouse, after the US and China. Our AI sector already contributes $3.7 billion to the UK economy and employs 50,000 people nationally.

And leaving the EU will allow us to respond more quickly and nimbly to rapidly changing markets. The UK is one of the first leading countries to lay out a blueprint for the safe and responsible development of AI, and will adapt to the pace of development of this technology. And the UK is receiving $100 million in funding, with a commitment to spend $900 million developing computing capacity, including the UK’s exascale supercomputer, an expert task force to help build and adopt the next generation of secure AI. has been launched.

AI has incredible potential to change our lives for the better. However, we must ensure that they are developed and used in a safe and secure manner.

Several times throughout history, we have invented new, paradigm-shifting technologies and harnessed them for the benefit of mankind. That’s what we need to do again.

No country can do it alone. This will require a global effort. But with our vast expertise and commitment to an open and democratic international system, Britain will lead the way alongside its allies.

Last month OpenAI and Anthropic opened offices in London. OpenAI announced the expansion of Google Deepmind under the leadership of Kings Cross-based Demis Hassabis, appointing British company Faculty as its technology integration partner.

AI offers incredible opportunities to the world, but it also presents challenges. International cooperation is essential to ensure that this technology is developed safely and responsibly for the benefit of all.

The Global Summit on AI Safety will play an important role in bringing government, industry, academia and civil society together and we looked forward to working closely with the UK Government to ensure this effort is a success.

Making AI safe is very important. There is still a huge amount of work to be done. So we commend the Prime Minister for bringing the world together to find answers and have wise conversations.

Recognizing the strength of the UK’s AI expertise, American tech giant Palantir also announced today that it will be making the UK its new European headquarters for AI development. Palantir, which already employs more than 800 people in the UK, has provided the world’s most important companies and institutions with a basic architecture for data processing.

Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies Inc. and Chairman of The Palantir Foundation for Defense Policy & International Affairs said:

Recent advances in artificial intelligence, particularly the ability of institutions to effectively capture large-scale language models, will determine which organizations succeed and ultimately survive in the long run.

We are proud to expand our partnership with the UK, which employs nearly a quarter of the global workforce. London attracts the world’s best software engineering talent and is a natural choice as a hub for Europe’s efforts to develop the most effective and ethical artificial intelligence software solutions.

Today, the Prime Minister will meet with President Biden at the White House for a broad discussion on UK-US relations, particularly how we can work together to strengthen the economy and joint leadership in future technology.

The UK and USA are 2 of the only 3 countries in the world with tech industries valued at more than $1 trillion. This is partly due to the strengths of our universities and research institutes. Our country is home to 7 of the top 10 research universities in the world.

The Prime Minister will also announce an increase in the number of UK government-funded scholarships for students conducting postgraduate study and research at UK and US universities, strengthening our shared expertise in STEM subjects.

Following the scholarship increase announced today, the number of Marshall scholarships will increase by 25% to 50 per year. The Marshall Initiative was established over 70 years ago to give high potential Americans the opportunity to study in the UK for two years. Alumni of the program include two Supreme Court justices, founders of companies including Dolby Labs and LinkedIn, and one Nobel laureate.

The UK will also support five new Fulbright Scholarships each year, out of the 25 currently funded Fulbright Scholarships. The Fulbright Program is primarily funded by the United States to sponsor international students to study in the United States and vice versa. Since the program began in 1948, approximately 15,000 British nationals have studied in the United States on Fulbright Scholarships.

These new scholarships will strengthen the UK and US’ shared expertise in future technologies, with a focus on STEM-related subjects.

The opportunities AI presents us can fundamentally help solve society’s biggest problems. But a multilateral agreement of the kind proposed by the Prime Minister will be needed to build trust and help solve the problems AI presents.

The potential of this technology is breathtaking, but we need to get humans to roll it out in a safe way first.

This requires technological leadership and the ability to facilitate international collaboration. Both of these are perfectly positioned for the UK to offer.

