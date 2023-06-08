Air quality this week gives us a look at air pollution around the world





The dangerous haze hanging over parts of the Northeast and Midwest on Wednesday morning was highly unusual for the United States. For many people around the world, this would be somewhat normal.

Cities in Asia, Africa and Latin America have been so polluted for so long that air quality readings like those expected Wednesday in parts of New York state, which are expected to pose risks for people with respiratory problems, would not be considered a particular cause. for the alarm.

Maybe foreigners can smell it, but for me, it’s just the normal air I breathe every day, Paiboon Kaewklangrong, a taxi driver in Bangkok, said on Wednesday. Polluted, hot, dusty. But it is what it is.

In a pre-pandemic study, the World Health Organization found that 99% of the world’s population lived in places that did not meet its guidelines for healthy air quality.

Bad air can be dangerous, especially if you breathe it throughout your life. Short-term effects include coughing, congestion, and inflammation. Long-term exposure can damage your liver and brain and increase your risk of blood clots that can cause heart attacks.

An additional risk from smoke from wildfires is that the particles they produce, called PM, can mix with emissions from cars, factories and stoves in urban areas, said Rajasekhar Balasubramanian, an expert in air at the National University of Singapore.

It is therefore reasonable to assume that the PM in the smoke fog is more toxic than the usual urban PM, he said.

The WHO estimates that the effects of outdoor and household air pollution are associated with around 6.7 million annual deaths worldwide, mostly in low- and middle-income countries.

South Asia has nine of the world’s 10 cities with the worst air and persistent dangerous pollution that causes around two million premature deaths a year, the World Bank said in a recent report. This pollution is partly a function of emissions from vehicles and heavy industry, but also from brick kilns, combustion fields and other sources. People from poor families, who spend more of their lives outdoors and cannot afford air filters, are generally at greatest risk.

In East Asia, years of chronic air pollution is one reason the wearing of face masks was common long before the coronavirus pandemic. Schoolchildren are used to playing indoors on bad air days. In Korean, bad air has a specific term for fine dust, and its levels are displayed in real time in places like train stations, bus stops, and elevators.

I know fine dust is a problem, and I don’t think twice about it anymore, said Lee Hyung-ko, a university student from Seoul, the South Korean capital. It’s not going away, so we just have to live with it.

Air pollution can also weigh heavily on politics. In South Korea, future presidents have made reducing air pollution part of their campaign platforms. In China, the smog over Beijing and other cities has been seen over the years as a failure of leadership. And the smoke that sometimes billows from forest and peatland fires in Indonesia to other parts of Southeast Asia tends to infuriate neighboring governments.

Sometimes political pressure on bad air leads to tangible change. Beginning in the late 1980s, when Mexico City was the subject of international criticism for its bad air, the city and the neighboring state government took a series of measures, such as limiting the number of days cars could circulate every week and the closure of an urban refinery. Above all, the reforms have worked: the air in the city has improved considerably.

In other cases, the urban air has improved because of something no one saw coming. In Bangkok, as in New Delhi and other cities, for example, the air in the city of 11 million people has improved noticeably during the coronavirus pandemic, said Mr Paiboon, the taxi driver , who has been driving a taxi for 18 years.

Now it’s back to normal.

If you drive early in the morning on the toll highway, you can see everything is a blur, he said. It looks like fog, but it’s not. These are all dust particles.

