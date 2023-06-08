Binance.US Halts Trading of Dozens of USDT, BTC, and BUSD Pairs Amid SEC Lawsuit





Update (June 8, 00:44 UTC): This article has been updated to include comments from a Tether spokesperson.

Binance.US removed trading services for several crypto tokens on June 7. The move follows a lawsuit filed earlier this week by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against Binance entities and their executives.

After careful consideration, Binance.US will remove certain Advanced Trading Pairs on June 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT. We have also decided to streamline our buy, sell and switch offering and have suspended our OTC trading portal, an announcement read.

The pause affects more than 90 stablecoin Tether (USDT) trading pairs, eight Bitcoin (BTC) pairs and two Binance USD (BUSD) pairs. According to Binance.US, deposits and withdrawals remain available.

Screenshot: Trading pairs removed by Binance.US on June 7th. Source: Binance.US

In a statement sent to Cointelegraph, a spokesperson for Tether suggested the decision could be a precautionary move for publicly traded non-USDT tokens that may be considered securities by the SEC.

Binance.US has also reduced the number of converted trading pairs supported. Currently, buy, sell and conversion options remain available only for USDT, USD Coin (USDC), BNB (BNB), Ether (ETH), BTC, Fetch.ai (FET), Cosmos (ATOM), Aptos (APT), Polygon (MATIC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM), ApeCoin (APE), Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Gala (GALA) and Avalanche (AVAX).

Conversion to USD will remain available, the exchange said. However, the maximum trade amount for call, put and conversion options has been updated to $10,000. Additionally, Binance.US shut down its over-the-counter (OTC) trading platform without advising when operations will resume.

On June 5, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance for allegedly offering unregistered securities. The US regulator has brought 13 charges against the exchange, including unregistered bids and sales of BNB and BUSD tokens, Simple Earn and BNB Vault products, and its staking program.

Additionally, the SEC alleges in the lawsuit that Binance did not register its Binance.com platform as an exchange or brokerage clearing agency. Just a day after the lawsuit was filed against Binance, the commission also sued Coinbase on similar grounds, alleging that popular cryptocurrencies offered by the exchange, such as SOL, MATIC, and The Sandbox (SAND), are considered to be titles.

