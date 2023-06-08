US judge blocks Florida ban on gender-affirming care for minors





A federal judge in Tallahassee, Fla., has blocked the state’s ban on administering gender-affirming therapies, including puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgery to any patient under 18.

The order also addresses legislation recently signed by Governor Ron DeSantis (SB 254) that codifies Florida State Board of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine rules blocking these therapies and adds civil and criminal penalties for practitioners of healthcare providing sex reassignment prescriptions or procedures. The prior injunction does not apply to other minors who wish to seek treatment.

Gender identity is real, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote in his order. The file specifies it.

He credited the testimony of doctors who have treated transgender patients with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones (testosterone for transgender men, estrogen for transgender women) that refusing this treatment will cause unnecessary suffering to a large number of patients and will increase anxiety, depression, and the risk of suicide.

Hinkle went on to write that the clinical evidence would support the decision of a reasonable patient and parent, in consultation with properly trained physicians, to use puberty blockers and later hormone therapies to treat a minor suffering from gender dysphoria. There is no rational basis for any state to outright ban such treatments, he wrote.

Critics of sex reassignment surgery, such as Governor Ron DeSantis, have pointed to young people who later expressed regret over irreversible bodily treatment as a reason to ban such medical procedures. In his order, Judge Hinkle wrote that the defendants provided no evidence of a Florida resident who regrets being treated with GnRH agonists. [regulating sex hormones] or cross-sex hormones.

Parents complained

The lawsuit was brought by seven people, the parents of six transgender children who are currently in or about to start gender-affirming care. Three of the parents requested a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. All are listed under pseudonyms.

One of those plaintiffs is identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, the mother of 11-year-old transgender girl Susan Doe. The lawsuit claims that Susan Doe will need medical treatment when she enters puberty, which could happen on any day.

The lawsuit goes on to say that unless the rules are suspended, Susan would be forced to go through male puberty, which would present her as transgender to her peers and have devastating physical, emotional and psychological effects.

In a written statement released after the order was announced, the plaintiff identified as Jane Doe said she and her husband were concerned that they would not be able to care for our daughter in the way we know she is. requires.

She continued: Today my whole family breathes a huge sigh of relief knowing that we can now access the treatment that we know will keep Susan healthy and allow her to continue to be the happy and confident child. which was.

Additional applicants

The other two plaintiffs listed in the Hinkles order are the parents of an 8-year-old transgender boy and an 11-year-old transgender girl, respectively.

The transgender boy is listed under the pseudonym Gavin Goe. The lawsuit says his pediatrician referred him to a pediatric endocrinologist at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital Gender Clinic in St. Petersburg to assess possible treatment with puberty blockers. Gavin had an appointment with this endocrinologist when the Medical Board passed the rule prohibiting doctors from providing this type of care.

The other young transgender named in the order, under the pseudonym Lisa Loe, has entered puberty and is in need of GnRH agonists without further delay, according to the suit.

Four parents are representing three other transgender children in the original lawsuit:

Brenda Boe is the mother of Bennett Boe, a 14-year-old transgender boy from Alachua County. Carla Coe is the mother of Christina Coe, a 9-year-old transgender girl from Duval County. Fiona Foe is the mother of Freya Foe, a 10-year-old transgender girl from Orange County.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida by Southern Legal Counsel Inc., GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), the Human Rights Campaign and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

The order comes less than a week after the Florida Board of Medicine in Tampa passed an emergency rule allowing transgender minors already undergoing treatment with puberty blockers to continue taking the drug for an additional six months. Recently enacted legislation prohibiting minors from receiving gender-affirming care included an exception for patients already undergoing treatment.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health told the Phoenix that it is not commenting on any pending litigation.

This article first appeared in the Florida Phoenix, a sister site to the States Newsroom Network’s Nebraska Examiner.

