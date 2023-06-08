33 Best Sunscreens for Your Face According to Derms





23. Cheapest Face SPF

Nivea UV Face Sun Cream SPF 50 Shine Control

SPF Level: SPF 50. Chemical or Mineral: Mineral.Constancy: Cream.

Why we love it: Is it affordable? check. light formula? check. A long-lasting mattifying effect? And check. There’s not much this facial SPF can’t do at this price point. In addition to protecting the skin from UVA/UVB damage, this cream absorbs excess oil for a light, non-greasy finish. Without a doubt the best high street (or drugstore) sunscreen we’ve seen.

24. Best Face SPF Drop for a Glow Look

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50

SPF Level: SPF 50. Chemical or Mineral: Chemical. Consistency: A lightweight serum.

Why I recommend it: Formulated with ingredients such as cassia extract, vitamin E, beta glucan and purslane, this gentle facial SPF feels surprisingly lightweight unlike most products. It is designed to not only provide great protection against the sun, but also to soothe the skin and help reduce visible signs of aging and irritation. Leaves the skin feeling light as air.

25. Best non-greasy face SPF

Paula’s Choice Sunscreen SPF 50

SPF Level: SPF 50. Chemical or Mineral: Chemical. Consistency: Cream.

Why we love it: Non-greasy? check. Silky soft texture? check. Matte finish and broad spectrum protection? Check and confirm. Formulated to suit all skin types, this face SPF from Paula’s Choice contains Avobenzone, Homosalate, and Vitamin E to provide UVA and UVB protection while keeping skin hydrated.

26. Best Tinted Face SPF

EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46

SPF Level: SPF 46. Chemicals or Minerals: Minerals. Consistency: Tinted Cream.

Why we love it: Nobody and I mean nobody wants a tinted sunscreen that feels like cake. And yes, that means people with more sensitive or acne-prone skin too. Thankfully, this product is very lightweight and can be worn under makeup or alone. Did I also mention that it’s fragrance-free and oil-free?

27. Best face SPF for mature skin

Ultra Sun Face Anti-Aging Lotion SPF 50+

SPF Level: SPF 50. Chemical or Mineral: Both.Strength: Lotion.

Why we recommend it: This waterproof sunscreen can be used in place of your daily moisturizer to keep your face hydrated and well protected from the sun. It is quickly absorbed into the skin, provides various youth-enhancing effects that prevent premature aging, and provides rich antioxidant effects.

28. Best Fragrance Free Face SPF

Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+

SPF Level: SPF 50. Chemical or Mineral: Chemical. Consistency: Cream.

Why we love it: This affordable, fragrance-free face SPF protects your skin from UVA and UVB damage. Rich in vitamin E and with antioxidant protection, it keeps your skin safe from environmental aggressors like pollution. fat? It’s water-resistant for up to 4 hours, so you won’t have to reapply too often.

29. Best ocean-safe face SPF

Sunbum Original Glow Lotion SPF 30+

SPF Level: SPF 30. Chemical or Mineral: Chemical. Consistency: Lotion.

Why we love it: Products that truly love your skin and the environment. Made without parabens, gluten or sulfites, this cruelty-free, reef-safe product is a must if you care about keeping our oceans safe. And, like regular sunscreen, it’s great for protecting your skin.

