



At a recent meeting of the Scottish Affairs Commission, important concerns were raised about whether the UK’s current P-8A patrol fleet would be sufficient to meet its extended security needs.

The Commission met on Monday, June 5, 2023 to discuss issues related to the North Atlantic Ocean and the Northern Hemisphere.

Among the attendees were Chairman Pete Wishart, Christine Jardine, and Secretary of the Armed Forces James Heappey MP. Jardine asked about the Royal Air Force’s ability to meet the growing security requirements with its current P-8A patrol and E-7 Wedgetail aircraft.

In response, James Heappey MP said, “I believe the P-8 is sufficient for the tasks it is designed to perform by the P-8 Force, which conducts submarine surveillance in the Greenland-Iceland-British gap and contributes to the NATO North Atlantic mission.”

However, Heappey conceded that the UK may require more P-8A aircraft or ask other P-8 operating countries to increase their contribution if Britain’s strategic ambitions grow.

“If our ambitions grow beyond that, we ask the US and other P-8 operating countries, ‘Can we strengthen our contribution to the Greenland-Iceland-UK gap? Are we going to go out and do something over the Sea of ​​Japan?’ Or we need to get more P-8s.”

How many are enough?

Evidence filed with the Defense Select Committee in 2018 claims it should have acquired seven more P-8 Poseidon aircraft, bringing the total fleet to 16.

Written evidence submitted by Air Force Deputy Commander Andrew L Roberts (Retd) stated:

“SDSR 15 proposed acquiring nine P-8 Poseidon MPAs. At the time, the P-8 was the only MPA on the market that could meet UK needs in a reasonable amount of time. Given the urgency of filling this recognized gap in defense programs, the government was undoubtedly justified in choosing that aircraft rather than entering the competition. It forces intent and hostilities.”

According to the submission, the top 10 missions that the MPA is likely to demand in peacetime, tension and hostile situations are:

Protecting Britain’s National Strategic Deterrence Force. Protecting naval forces, especially new aircraft carriers. Protection against commercial and other threats to ships, including combating pirates. Monitoring and action of threats to transcontinental undersea communication cables. Protecting the UK EEZ (including oil rigs and coastal facilities) from potential threats, supporting counter-terrorism operations, protecting post-BREXIT fisheries. Protecting overseas territories, including the Falklands. In areas such as the Caribbean in support of Operation Anti-Drug Operations. Special forces support. Collection of electronic, acoustic and photographic information. Fulfillment of the UK’s international obligations for search and rescue in support of ships and aircraft in distress up to 30 degrees west longitude under the international agreement Maritime Search and Rescue, 1979.

Table 1 below shows the range of operations possible with the original 21 Nimrod MR2 units and compares it to what is possible with the 9 P-8 Poseidon MPAs. The table also shows what a conventional fleet of 12 or 15 P-8s can achieve.

21 Nimrod MR2

Number of continuous ASW patrols

9P-8

Number of continuous ASW patrols

12P-8

Number of continuous ASW patrols

15P-8

Number of continuous ASW patrols

40084[2]6[3]7[4]60074[2]5[2]6[3]80063[1]4[2]5[3]90053[1]4[2]5[3]1,00043[1]4[2]4[2]1,10042[1]three[1]4[2]1,2003*2[1]three[1]4 [2]1,3002*2[1]three[1]three [2]1,4002*1[1]2[0]three [2]1,5001*1*2*[0]2*[1]1,60001*1*[0]2*[1]1,80001*1*[0]One*[0]2,000,000

Submissions also indicate that the overall performance of the P-8 as an MPA in terms of sensors and weaponry is no different from that of the Nimrod MRA4, both of which show very significant improvements in ASW performance over the Nimrod MR2.

However, the P-8’s maximum flight time is around 10 hours, allowing it to stay on base for less than 5 hours at 1,000 nm. From UKsA330 Voyagertankers.

The conclusions drawn are as follows.

The planned force of just nine P-8 Poseidon aircraft would be insufficient to simultaneously and continuously cover British deterrence and other critical missions, including protecting the CVA from tensions and hostilities. Orders must be placed before Q2 2019. The flying boom is to be fitted to RAF’s A330 Voyager tanker. Consideration should be given to staffing beyond the planned 2:1 crew-to-aircraft ratio, utilizing reserve/auxiliary crews where necessary. Troop 8’s responsibilities are expanded to include responsibility for ground surveillance, and additional P-8s must be acquired as needed.

