US sends 2,000 guards and 100 aircraft in unprecedented NATO drill to deter Russia





BERLIN Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in NATO history, a show of force meant to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia, German and US officials said on Wednesday. .

The Air Defender 23 exercise which begins next week will see 10,000 participants and 250 aircraft from 25 countries respond to a simulated attack on a NATO member country. The United States alone is sending 2,000 members of the American Air National Guard and about 100 aircraft to take part in the training maneuvers from June 12 to 23.

It’s an exercise that would be absolutely awe-inspiring for anyone watching, and we’re not forcing anyone to watch it, said US Ambassador to Germany Amy Gutmann.

This will demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt the agility and speed of our NATO allied force as a first responder, she told reporters in Berlin.

I would be quite surprised if a world leader did not take note of what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance, which means the strength of this alliance,” Gutmann said.

“And that includes Mr Putin,” she added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the exercise had been planned for several years, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted NATO to seriously prepare for the possibility of an attack on its territory. Sweden, which hopes to join the alliance, and Japan are also taking part in the exercise.

We are showing that NATO territory is our red line, that we are ready to defend every inch of this territory, said Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz of the German Air Force, who is coordinating the exercise. But we won’t, for example, fly to Kalinigrad. So it’s meant to be defensive.

Kalinigrad is a Russian enclave located on the Baltic Sea between Poland and Lithuania.

Lt. Gen. Michael A. Loh, director of the United States Air National Guard, said the exercise went beyond deterrence.

It’s about the readiness of our force. It’s about coordination, not just within NATO, but with our other allies and partners outside of NATO, he said.

Loh said the exercise would be an opportunity for young American Airmen, many of whom have primarily gained service experience in the Middle East, to build relationships with allies in Europe and prepare for a different military scenario.

So now it’s about establishing what it means to go against a great power, in a great power competition, he said.

Authorities said the exercise would disrupt civilian flights in Europe during the period.

