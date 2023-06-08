UK hosts major AI summit of like-minded nations – POLITICO





Washington DC UK will host key participants for a summit on artificial intelligence in the fall as Rishi Sunak seeks to position the UK as a power broker on the subject.

Confirming meeting plans first reported by Politico last week, UK officials insisted the UK would be in a good position to convene a debate on the future of AI.

They referred to the UK’s exit from the EU so that the UK can act quickly in response to rapidly changing markets. Ministers want to carve a path between strict EU rules and a lighter US approach.

Sunak, who is expected to meet with President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss the topic, hailed AI as having incredible potential to change our lives, but stressed the need to ensure that it is developed and used in a safe and secure manner. .

Downing Street did not say which countries or companies would be attending the talks, but a spokesperson for the prime minister said Sunak had discussed the issue with all G7 members and was working to bring like-minded countries together.

The spokesperson denied they were seeking an alliance against China and Russia.

En route to Washington, Sunak questioned his ambition to lead AI diplomacy and whether it was realistic. He countered that this middle power has become a global leader in AI by accident. “It would be difficult to find many other countries in the Western world other than the United States with more expertise and talent in AI.”

Speaking to Politico on board, he acknowledged the need to protect the country from the dangers it poses.

He said the government is working to put in place guardrails, echoing the concerns of AI leaders such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, who recently gathered Sunak for a meeting on Downing Street.

Sunak later suggested that robots are happy to be able to teach children or take care of grandmothers. When asked about the potential of using AI to do the jobs of teachers and caregivers, he told ITV that “the technology of our time has improved our lives and will continue to do so.”

Coinciding with the summit, American technology giant Palantir announced that it will open a new European headquarters for AI development in the UK. Sunak will meet founder Alexander Karp at a baseball game during a trip to Washington.

Some data experts have warned of a rollout of Palantirs software across the NHS, which is competing for a $480 million contract to build the UK’s healthcare operating system.

A spokesperson for PM said: NHS data will always be protected very closely.

