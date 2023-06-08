The UK sector must bring about urgent reforms, former minister says





At the Westminster Higher Education Forum policy conference on the future of international students in the UK, Sir Jo Johnson urged the UK to introduce four steps that the sector should “actively” embrace.

He suggested that change was needed and that concerns were to be confronted “frontally” or that the political consensus supporting increased international student recruitment risked being “undermined”.

Proposed amendments included increased “collective action” to weed out sluggish volume and fraudulent applications by sector, and application fees for international students could increase enrollment conversion rates.

“Universities should require tuition fees to be paid in advance.” Johnson continued. “You must place maintenance funds in an escrow account borrowed from Canada’s guaranteed certificate of investment model.”

GIC in Canada requires students on the Fast Track Student Direct Stream to deposit CAN$10,000 in a secure account before arriving in Canada to demonstrate financial ability to cover the cost of their studies.

Johnson, who said he had been advocating for the UK to introduce a similar scheme for years, said it would “help solve the problem with fraud and the lack of diversification in our system”.

“It’s a no-brainer that UKVI has to put this in place… ensuring we have an absolutely fixed system. [and where] International students actually have the funds they claim to have. There is no good policy reason not to do that.”

He also proposed “greater accountability for hiring agents,” including the registration of hiring agents and the publication of KPIs related to visa denials, non-continuations, and completion rates.

The Office for Students needs to “catch” the high dropout rate (it says it’s approaching 25% for students from India and Bangladesh), and regulators will benefit from requiring universities to publish annual reports on their international student recruitment plans.

“There is a marked lack of forward-looking information in the public domain.”

An overall picture of future UK trends will “allow regulators to gain insight into individual recruitment strategies and the risks to which institutions may operate”.

“At present, there is a marked lack of forward-looking information in the public domain about the new composition of the student body. [as well as] reverse data [being…] We need a lot more visibility into our plans,” he said.

Three concerns the sector needs to address include its reliance on graduate student recruitment, the view that some education is being sold to immigration, and the diversification of its international student cohort.

The “false story” that international students are replacing domestic students in British institutions must be addressed, he added.

Janet Ilieva, Director and Founder of Education Insight, warned that growing reliance on a particular country will affect students, especially as European students continue to shy away from the UK due to Brexit-induced increased costs and reduced diversity. experience.

Postgraduate studies in the UK, which were supported by a “political consensus” with the growing number of international students, remain intact. There were concerns that the government would scale back the system as part of a crackdown on students in connection with the decline in net immigration targets.

“That consensus has weakened considerably over the past few years,” Johnson said.

In the government’s efforts to reduce net migration, it would be a mistake in the sector to regard the recent policy announcement on PGT dependents as “foul” and “collateral damage,” he argued.

“To be clear, the economic benefits are actually pretty well understood… so are the benefits that international students bring to our universities,” he said, pointing to a recent report from HEPI and Kaplan that international students add $42 billion to the UK. said he did. 2021/22 economy.

“[But]We believe that these remaining issues must be addressed if we are to serve as a sustainable sector in the international higher education market.”

Johnson also suggested that “the days of government support for rapid growth in the number of international students may be over, at least for now.”

A recent international strategy reaffirmation did not include the word “at least” before the 600,000 target, he noted.

“These two words are missing from the language we use when we talk about our international education strategy,” he can interpret.

“The future must be bright, but the sector must be reformed”

The “worst-case interpretation” is that 600,000 is now “the de facto upper limit,” and on the other hand, 600,000 is “an annual target, not a floor at which the sector can expect continued rapid growth.” .

“In my view, we are at a critical moment. Much more needs to be done by the sector to regain the political support sacrificed over the past few years for the very positive role international students play in our system.

“The future should be bright, but only if the sector reforms and addresses many of the real problems that have surfaced over the past two to three years of growth, especially since graduate programs have been reintroduced,” concluded Johnson.

