Extreme smoke from Canadian wildfires envelops parts of the United States: The Picture ShowExBulletin





Buildings in the Manhattan skyline shrouded in smoke from Canada’s wildfires at sunrise in Jersey City, New Jersey, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. New York was the most polluted major city in the world on Tuesday evening , as smoke from wildfires in Canada blanketed the city in haze. Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

The National Weather Service issued several air quality alerts today. Smoke from wildfires in Canada, including dozens of fires in Quebec, is blowing south. There are alerts in the northeast, along the mid-Atlantic and as far south as North and South Carolina. There are also air quality alerts in parts of Ohio.

Over the past few weeks, smoke from wildfires has been pouring into the United States. Here are some scenes from the United States and Canada.

A passenger wearing a face mask boards the Staten Island Ferry in front of the Statue of Liberty during heavy smog in New York City on June 6, 2023. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images .

Smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec contributes to the hazy pink sunset in the city from Cherry Beach above Toronto on June 6, 2023. Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images .

General view of foggy conditions resulting from the wildfires in Canada as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees throws in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York. Sarah Stier/Getty Images .

Hazy skies caused by wildfires in Canada cover the landmarks and skyline of Washington, DC on June 7, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The Washington DC area is under a Code Orange air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for some members of the general public. Win McNamee/Getty Images .

Hazy skies caused by wildfires in Canada cover the landmarks and skyline of Washington, DC on June 7, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images .

A helicopter water bomber flies over the Cameron Bluffs Wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada, Monday, June 5, 2023. Canada is on track for its worst ever wildfire season in its history if the rate of scorched land continues unabated. James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

Buildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from wildfires in Canada on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Patrick Sison/AP .

A commuter enters the subway as smoke from wildfires in Canada partially obscures One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York City. Daniel Derella/AP .

Smoke from wildfires envelops Montreal on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Allen McInnis/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

In this aerial image, an aircraft, center, flies past a burning wildfire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Nova Scotia Communications/AP .

In this aerial image, wildfires burn in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Communications Nova Scotia/AP .

Airliners taxi through thick smoke at Denver International Airport Friday, May 19, 2023 in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP .

Buildings shrouded in smoke from wildfires in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Todd Korol/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

A scorched landscape caused by wildfires is pictured near the entrance, Wild Hay region, Alberta, Canada, May 10, 2023. Megan Albu/AFP via Getty Images .

A scorched landscape caused by wildfires is pictured near the entrance, Wild Hay region, Alberta, Canada, May 10, 2023. Megan Albu/AFP via Getty Images .

