Shell’s UK advertising campaign was banned for misleading consumers.





Shell, which aims to be a net zero-emissions company by 2050, said it was concerned about what it described as a “short-sighted” decision.

Mike Kemp | in the photo | Getty Images

Advertising regulators in the UK have banned advertising campaigns promoting Shell’s green initiatives, saying that the marketing of Shell’s low-emissions energy products “potentially misleads” consumers.

The ban concerns posters seen in Bristol in the southwest of England, TV commercials and videos posted on the Shell YouTube channel. All posted in 2022, the ads sought to raise awareness of Shell’s range of energy products under the campaign slogan “The UK is ready for clean energy”.

“From electric car charging to renewable electricity for homes, Shell is providing customers with more low-carbon options and helping to spur the UK’s energy transition,” the company says in one of its advertisements.

The Advertising Standards Authority said Tuesday its investigation concluded that advertising campaigns could lead people to overestimate a company’s clean energy investments. ASA said more information is needed to fully understand that much of Shell’s business is based on environmentally harmful fossil fuels.

A company spokesperson said: “We strongly disagree with the ASA’s decision and it could slow down the UK’s push for renewable energy.”

“People already know that Shell produces the oil and gas they depend on today,” they said. “But what many people don’t know is that we are also investing heavily in low and zero carbon energy, including building one of the UK’s largest public networks of EV charging stations.”

The ASA ruling stated that Shell believed the advertising “accurately represented” the range of low-emission energy products and services it offered, and that references to the company’s high-carbon products would have been “counterproductive.”

‘A powerful message’

The declaration comes amid clear frustration among climate activists during Big Oil proxy voting season.

The burning of fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal is a major cause of the climate emergency.

The ASA said consumers are “increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of activities involving high-carbon products and services.”

Campaign group AdFree Cities said the ASA’s ruling “sends a strong message” to energy companies that greenwashing ad campaigns will no longer be tolerated in the UK.

“The world’s biggest polluters won’t be allowed to advertise they’re ‘green’ while they build new pipelines, refineries and rigs,” said Veronica Wignall, co-director of Adfree Cities. But this isn’t enough. said. complain.

“Shell and other fossil fuel expanders shouldn’t be allowed to advertise at all given their historic and ongoing role in destroying the planet,” Wignall said.

Big Oil posted staggering profits last year, fueled by solid demand and soaring fossil fuel prices following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Shell reported record annual profit of nearly $40 billion in 2022. That comfortably topped 2008’s $28.4 billion, which Shell said was the previous annual record, and more than doubled the company’s overall 2021 profit of $19.29 billion.

Last month Shell posted adjusted earnings of $9.6 billion for the first three months of 2023.

The company’s stock traded mixed on Wednesday. Shares of Shell are down about 2.4% year-to-date.

