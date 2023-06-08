US Treasury’s $1 billion borrowing drive set to strain banks





A $1 trillion U.S. government borrowing spree is expected to increase pressure on the nation’s banking system as Washington returns to markets following the debt ceiling fight, traders and analysts say.

Following the resolution of this dispute which had previously prevented the United States from increasing borrowing, the Treasury Department will seek to rebuild its cash balance, which last week fell to its lowest level since 2017.

JPMorgan has estimated that Washington will need to borrow $1.1 billion in short-term Treasuries by the end of 2023, with $850 billion in net bond issuance over the next four months.

A key concern voiced by analysts was that the sheer volume of new issuance would drive up government debt yields, sucking money from bank deposits.

Everyone knows the flood is coming, said Gennadiy Goldberg, strategist at TD Securities. Yields will increase because of this flood. Treasuries will depreciate further. And that will put pressure on the banks.

He said he expected the largest increase in Treasury bond issuance in history, outside of crises such as the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic in 2020. Analysts said the bonds would have maturities ranging from a few days to a year.

The Treasury Department offered guidance on Wednesday, saying it aimed to get its cash balances back to normal levels by September. JPMorgan said the announcement was roughly in line with its overall estimates. The Treasury also said it would carefully monitor market conditions and adjust its issuance plans as needed.

Yields had already started to rise in anticipation of increased supply, added Gregory Peters, co-chief investment officer of PGIM Fixed Income.

The change is increasing pressure on U.S. bank deposits, which have already fallen this year as rising interest rates and the bankruptcy of regional lenders have pushed customers to seek higher-yielding alternatives.

Continued deposit flight and rising yields could in turn push banks to offer higher interest rates on savings accounts, which could be particularly costly for small lenders.

Rising yields could force banks to raise deposit rates, Peters said.

Doug Spratley, head of the cash management team at T Rowe Price, agreed that the Treasury’s return to borrowing could exacerbate the strains that were already weighing on the banking system.

The supply shock comes as the Fed is already reducing its bond holdings, unlike in the recent past when it was a heavy buyer of government debt.

Were running a large budget deficit. We still have quantitative tightening. If we also have a flood of Treasuries issues, we’re likely to have some turmoil in the Treasury market in the coming months, said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

Bank clients have already turned heavily to money market funds that invest in corporate and sovereign debt following the bank failures this spring.

The stock of funds in money market accounts hit a record $5.4 billion in May, from $4.8 billion at the start of the year, according to data from the Investment Company Institute, a group industrial.

But while money market funds are generally big buyers of Treasuries, they are unlikely to buy all of the supply, analysts said.

That’s largely because money market funds are already receiving a generous risk-free return at the current 5.05% annualized on overnight funds left to the Fed. This is only slightly lower than the 5.2% available on the comparable Treasury rate, which carries more risk.

Currently, about $2.2 billion per night is invested in the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility (RRP), much of which comes from money market funds.

That cash could be redeployed to buy Treasuries if they offered significantly higher yields than the Fed’s ease, analysts said. But the RRP rate changes with interest rates. So, if investors expect the Fed to continue to tighten monetary policy, they are likely to hold their cash with the central bank overnight, rather than buying bonds.

While [money market funds] with access RRP could buy treasuries on margin, we believe this will likely be low compared to other types of investors [such as corporations, bond funds without access to the RRP facility and foreign buyers]Jay Barry, co-head of interest rate strategy at JPMorgan, wrote in a note.

Last week’s hit jobs figures for May added to the pressure by bolstering investor expectations that further rate hikes are to come, which could reduce appetite for government debt at current rates. .

