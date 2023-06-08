How to Get Eric Clapton Tickets as Guitarist Announces 2024 UK Tour





Legendary rock and blues guitarist Eric Clapton will headline a limited UK tour in 2024.

The 78-year-old is scheduled to play six shows next May, with two nights planned at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Clapton first performed at London venues in 1964 with the Yardbirds, and has since performed over 200 performances, playing there [his] front room.

Exclusive tours will see the guitarist perform over 60 years of music industry hits, from the 1965 hit For Your Love to the record-breaking solo Wonderful Tonight.

Clapton was a key member of the bands Yardbirds, the Bluesbreakers, Blind Faith, and most famously Cream, before embarking on a solo career in the 1970s. During that time he performed with the groups Delaney & Bonnie, Derek and the Dominos, performing some of his best-known hits such as Layla.

He also released a cover of Bob Marley’s I shot the Sheriff and released the award-winning My Father’s Eyes in 1998. Over the years, he has sold 280 million records, won 18 Grammy Awards, and was ranked #2 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. He also received a CBE for services to music in 2004.

Now he’s back and keeping the legend alive with his upcoming tour. Here’s how to get your tickets today.

Eric Clapton UK Tour 2024: What are the dates and locations?

Clapton’s UK and Ireland tour runs from 9-21 May in Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham and Dublin. The run ends with two nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Here are the full details.

Full list of Eric Clapton UK and Ireland tour dates: How much are Eric Clapton tickets?

Ticket prices for Newcastle, Liverpool and Birmingham shows start at 84.75 and go up to 115.25 depending on seat. For London shows, the most basic ticket can cost over 100, but you can pay up to 225 for a front row seat.

Eric Clapton UK Tour 2024: When will tickets go on sale?

Eric Clapton tour pre-sale runs from 10am today (Wednesday 7th June) through Thursday 8th June for 3 customers and Ticketmaster members.

Meanwhile, general reservations start at 10:00 am on Friday, May 9th.

Tickets for the Newcastle and Dublin shows are available on Ticketmaster, and the other four shows are available on See Tickets.

