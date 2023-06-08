What did Prince Harry say at the UK phone hacking trial? | privacy news





Harry, who has a long and arduous history in the British media, alleges that journalists used intrusive and illegal tactics to produce tabloid fodder.

Prince Harry testified in London’s High Court as part of a lawsuit against British newspaper publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

During the nearly eight-hour interrogation over the two days that ended Wednesday, he repeatedly told the court that the article posted in the MGN title was incredibly suspicious and was a clear indication of illegal activity.

The royal is one of more than 100 people who have sued MGN from 1991 to 2011, accusing the group of illegal activities, including industrial-scale hacking of phones and obtaining personal information by deception.

The senior editor and management were aware of and approved of the action, claimants’ attorneys say.

Harry said that 140 stories in the MGN newspaper were the result of phone hacking or other illegal activity.

However, the trial considers only 33 of these, covering roughly a 15-year span of Harry’s life.

MGN disputes the claims and denies that the dignitaries were aware of any wrongdoing. They also claim that some lawsuits were filed too late.

The trial began last month and is expected to last six to seven weeks.

What did Harry and his team say?

No revenge on the media

His lawyer, David Sherborne, said the case was to do the right thing, not out of vengeance against the press.

Phone Hacking Sows Discord In Harry’s Personal Life

His lawyers say the break-in ruined his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Chelsea Davy, and that MGN sowed the seeds of discord in Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William.

Harry stated that a tracking device was found in Davy’s car and that he did not share details about his private life, believing that detailed details of their breakup and argument, including visits to strip clubs, were obtained through phone hacking.

He explained in a 2007 article that the title Hurrah Harry was abandoned was minimally hurtful, and that it seemed to be celebrating the end of his relationship. MGN’s attorney, Andrew Green, denied the claim.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Chelsea Davy attend the friendly international rugby union match between England and Australia at Twickenham, London, on November 7, 2009. [Eddie Keogh/Reuters]

Criminals must not pose as journalists.

This isn’t about phone hacking, it’s about power responsibility, Harry wrote in a statement as part of the MGN case. He said the press is too important to have criminals posing as journalists running the show.

The list of stereotypical media goes on

Then you’re a playboy prince, a loser, a dropout, or in my case, a jerk, a cheater, an underage drinker, an irresponsible drinker, an irresponsible junkie, and the list goes on. It was featured in the British press.

many

The media attention surrounding this incident was a lot for Prince Harry. When his lawyer, David Sherborne, asked him, you had to go through these articles and answer the questions, knowing that this is a very public courtroom and the media around the world is watching. How did you feel?

Harry exhaled, looked emotional, and replied.

