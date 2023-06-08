The revolt of Republican extremists against Kevin McCarthy shuts down the US House of Representatives | House of Representatives





The US House of Representatives has been forced to postpone all votes until next week crippled by a revolt against its Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, by ultra-conservative members of his own party.

The standoff between McCarthy and a hardline faction of his own Republican majority has forced the chamber into a waiting pattern that is expected to persist at least until Monday.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus were upset by the bipartisan debt ceiling bill that McCarthy recently negotiated with Democratic President Joe Biden, as well as claims that some extremists had been threatened for their opposition to the agreement.

You have a small group of pissed off people who are keeping the House of Representatives from working, Republican Rep. Steve Womack said.

It’s insane. This is not how a majority in power should behave, and frankly, I think there will be a political cost to that.

The extremists were among 71 Republicans who opposed debt ceiling legislation passed by the House last week. They say McCarthy failed to cut spending enough and retaliated against at least one of its members. McCarthy and other House Republican leaders have dismissed claims of retaliation.

They also accuse McCarthy of breaching the terms of a deal that allowed him to secure the speakers’ gavel in January, though it’s unclear which aspects they say weren’t honored.

House action came to an abrupt halt at noon on Tuesday when the Conservative group refused to back a routine procedural vote to set the rules schedule for the days debate. It was the first time in some 20 years that a routine rules vote had been defeated.

Days of closed-door negotiations failed to produce a resolution, but McCarthy said he was confident they would work out their differences. We were going to come back on Monday, work on it and be back for American audiences.

McCarthy oversees a narrow Republican majority in the House of 222 to 213, meaning he can only lose four votes from his own party on any measure that faces uniform opposition from Democrats.

Along with an attempt by Republicans to pass a bill preventing the ban on gas stoves, the dispute has also delayed bills that would increase congressional control over regulations and expand the scope of judicial review of federal agencies. .

In the wake of the revolt against McCarthy, routine votes could not be held and the pair of pro-gas bills important to GOP activists stalled. Some lawmakers asked if they could just go home.

McCarthy called the disruption healthy political debate, part of his way of taking risks to be a leader not too different, he said, from the spectacle of 15 votes it took in January for that he finally convinces his colleagues to elect him as president. With a wafer-thin majority in the GOP, a few Republicans wield outsized influence.

But the consequences of the agreement on the debt ceiling are emerging. The McCarthy-Biden compromise set overall federal budget caps keeping spending flat for 2024, and with 1% growth for 2025 and Congress still needs to pass appropriations bills to fund the various federal agencies at the agreed-upon amounts . This is usually done before October 1st. After Biden signed the debt deal last weekend, lawmakers worked quickly on agency spending bills ahead of votes this summer to meet the deadline.

Not only did conservatives oppose the deal with Biden as insufficient, they say it violated the terms of a deal they struck with McCarthy to cut spending even further, to 2022 levels, for the to speak.

There was a deal in January, Ken Buck, a Republican representative from Colorado, told reporters after leaving the speakers’ bureau Wednesday morning. And it was violated in the debt ceiling bill.

If Congress fails to pass the spending bills in the fall, it risks a federal government shutdown, an outcome conservatives have pushed through many times before, starting with the Clinton era when President then Newt Gingrich led the House into a budget stalemate, and again in 2013 when the Conservatives shut down the government as it attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The longest federal shutdown in history took place during the Trump era, when Congress refused his demands for money to build the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

With Reuters and The Associated Press

