June 7, 2023 Canadian wildfire smoke news and U.S. air quality news





The White House is seen through hazy skies caused by the Canadian wildfires June 7 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Schools in the northeast are canceling outdoor activities on Wednesday due to poor air quality. Here are some of the announcements:

New York: New York public schools are open but will cancel all outdoor events, the school district said in a statement posted on its website.

Chappaqua Central School District in Westchester County, New York, is dismissing all of its students early Wednesday due to air quality conditions, according to an announcement posted on the district’s website. While a board of education meeting will go ahead as scheduled, all after-school activities have been canceled, the district said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is urging other school districts in the state to cancel outdoor activities as well, according to a statement from her office.

“My administration has been in contact with the cities of Syracuse, Rochester and New York. I support their decisions and the decisions of other districts to suspend outdoor school activities and strongly urge those who have not already done so to do the same,” Hochul said.

Washington, DC: Public schools canceled outdoor activities Wednesday. “This includes recess, outdoor physical education classes, sports practices and competitions, and any school-specific events or outings intended for the outdoors,” DC Public Schools said in a tweet. The city is visibly smoky throughout the region due to the forest fires in Canada.

Montgomery County, Maryland: Outdoor activities are canceled Wednesday and Thursday, and all field trips will have to be rescheduled, according to a message from the school district. The county includes several suburbs of Washington, DC, including Bethesda and Rockville. The public school district has more than 158,000 students and is the largest school system in Maryland.

Fairfax County, Virginia: All afternoon and evening outdoor activities for the Fairfax County Public School District in Virginia were canceled Wednesday, due to poor air quality, according to a announcement on school district website.

Activities include extracurricular activities, interscholastic competitions, team practices, after-school programs and recreation programs, the district said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/us-air-quality-canadian-wildfires-06-07-23/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos