Crypto Ads Must Accompany Risk Warning Under New UK Rules | cryptocurrency





Crypto firms warn clients that they should not expect protection if their investments go awry, and should introduce a cooling-off period for first-time investors under new rules imposed by the UK financial watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority has said that from October 8, companies promoting cryptocurrency products or services must display clear risk warnings in their advertisements.

FCA said an example of such notice would include telling customers that if something goes wrong, they should not expect protection and should be prepared to lose all money invested. FCA added that customers should take a couple of minutes to learn more.

Companies that advertise crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, should offer a pause to new investors asking to invest in their products. Bonuses for referring friends to crypto company products are also prohibited.

Sheldon Mills, FCA’s managing director of consumer and competition, said consumers need to understand that the cryptocurrency industry remains unregulated and lacks a safety net, putting investors at risk of losing all their money.

It is up to the people to decide whether to buy cryptocurrency or not. However, studies show that many people regret making hasty decisions. Our rules give people time to make informed choices and the right risk warnings, he said.

Consumers should be aware that cryptocurrencies are largely unregulated and high risk. Investors must be prepared to lose all their money.

Estimated cryptocurrency ownership in the UK more than doubled between 2021 and 2022, according to research by FCA. According to a survey commissioned by FCA, 10% of respondents said they own crypto assets.

Watchdog also warned that cryptocurrency fraud is on the rise, with the number of cryptocurrency scams increasing from 1,619 in 2019 to 6,372 in 2021.

The FCA said that some cryptocurrency promotions, including advertisements by cryptocurrency exchange Luno on the London Underground and London Bus networks, have already been censored by the Advisory Standards Authority. .

The ASA also ruled that Facebook advertisements for Fan Tokens issued by Arsenal Football Club in 2021 undercut cryptocurrency investments.

The FCA said the new rules brought cryptocurrencies into line with a regime introduced last year against misleading advertising related to high-risk investments.

Further regulation of crypto firms in the UK is in the works. In February, the Treasury Department published a consultative document on introducing cryptocurrency regulation in line with traditional assets such as stocks and bonds.

