



Employers hire quickly. Home prices are rising nationwide after months of decline. Consumer spending rose more than expected in a recent data release.

The US economy is not experiencing the drastic slowdown that many analysts expected in light of the Federal Reserve’s often aggressive 15-month campaign to rein in growth and tame rapid inflation. And this surprising resilience could be good or bad news.

The resilience of the economy could mean that the Fed will be able to gently fight inflation, slowing price increases without tipping America into some kind of recession. But if businesses can keep raising prices without losing customers amid high demand, it could keep inflation too high, forcing consumers to pay more for hotels, food and childcare and forcing the Fed to do even more to curb growth.

Policymakers may need time to determine which scenario is most likely, to avoid either overreacting and causing unnecessary economic hardship, or underreacting and allowing rapid inflation to become permanent. .

Given that, investors bet Fed officials will skip a rate hike at their Tuesday-Wednesday meeting before raising them again in July, proceeding with caution while emphasizing that pausing does not mean give up and remain committed to controlling prices. But even that expectation is increasingly fragile: Markets have spent this week increasing the likelihood that the Fed might raise rates at this month’s meeting.

In short, the mixed economic signals could make Fed policy discussions tense in the months ahead. Here is where things stand.

Interest rates are much higher.

Interest rates are above 5%, their highest level since 2007.

After sharply adjusting policy over the past 15 months, key officials including Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell and Philip Jefferson, Chairman Bidens chosen to be the next Fed Vice Chairman, have left hear that central bankers could take a break to give themselves time to judge. how increases affect the economy.

But this assessment remains complex. Even parts of the economy that typically slow when the Fed raises rates demonstrate a surprising ability to withstand today’s interest rates.

It’s a very complicated and convoluted picture depending on what data points you’re looking at, said Matthew Luzzetti, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank, noting that headline growth numbers like gross domestic product have slowed but d other key figures are holding up.

House prices fluctuate.

Higher interest rates may take months or even years to take full effect, but theoretically they should work fast enough to begin to slow the auto and housing markets, both of which revolve around large purchases made with borrowed money.

This story was complicated this time. Car purchases have slowed since the Fed started raising rates, but the auto market has been so undersupplied in recent years, largely due to pandemic-related supply chain issues , that cooling was bumpy. Housing has also puzzled some economists.

The housing market weakened significantly last year due to soaring mortgage rates. But rates have stabilized recently and house prices have rallied amid low inventories. House prices don’t count directly in inflation, but their recovery is a sign that it takes a lot to cool a booming economy permanently.

The employment signals are confusing.

Fed officials are also watching for signs that their rate hikes are rippling through the economy to slow the labor market: As it costs more to fund expansions and consumer demand slows, companies are expected to cut their hires. In an environment of less competition for workers, wage growth should moderate and unemployment should rise.

There are signs that the chain reaction has begun. Initial jobless claims hit their highest level since October 2021 last week, according to a report on Thursday. People are also working fewer hours a week at private employers, suggesting bosses aren’t trying to squeeze as much money from existing staff.

But other signals have been more hesitant. Job postings had fallen, but rose slightly in April. Wages have risen less rapidly for low-income workers, but gains remain abnormally rapid. The unemployment rate fell from 3.4% to 3.7% in May, but even that was still well below the 4.5% that Fed officials expected to reach by the end of 2023 in their latest economic forecasts. Officials will release new projections next week.

And by some measures, the labor market continues to blow. Recruitment remains particularly strong.

Everyone is talking as if the economy is moving in a straight line, said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. In reality, it is lumpy.

Price increases are persistent.

Still, inflation itself could be the biggest wildcard that could shape the Fed’s plans this month and this summer. Officials predicted in March that annual inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditure index would decline to 3.3% by the end of the year.

This decline is happening gradually. Inflation was 4.4% in April, down from 7% last summer, but still more than double the Fed’s 2% target.

Officials will receive a related and more up-to-date inflation reading for the May consumer price index on the first day of their meeting next week.

Economists expect a substantial cooling, which could give officials confidence to suspend rates. But if those predictions are thwarted, it could create an even more heated debate about what’s next.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/08/business/economy/us-economy-inflation-fed.html

