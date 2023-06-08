June 8, 2023 Canadian wildfire smoke and U.S. air quality news





As parts of the East Coast are expected to experience poor air quality for at least the weekend, and winds could move dense smoke further south in the mid-Atlantic experts, pets could also be in danger.

Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, director of primary care at the Bond Vet Clinic in New York, said her practice has received a large influx of calls from concerned clients seeking advice on how to protect their pets from poor animal health. outside air. They have also received a few calls from patients, especially pregnant and elderly people, asking to reschedule appointments.

Exposure to polluted air can have a profound impact on the health of our pets, leading to respiratory issues, allergies and even exacerbating existing conditions such as asthma, Fadl said.

To ensure the well-being of pets, Fadl advised taking the following precautions:

Limit outdoor activities. Minimize the time your pets spend outdoors, especially during periods of poor air quality. This can help minimize their exposure to harmful pollutants and allergens, she said.

You also shouldn’t run with your dog outside, said Dr. Peter DeCarlo, an associate professor in the department of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

If you can, walk a little slower so you don’t breathe so deeply, he added. It can help.

New York City Emergency Management has advised that you wipe down your pet’s muzzle, feet and coat with a damp cloth after being outside.

Create a safe indoor environment. Make sure you have good ventilation in your home. Keep windows closed to prevent outside pollutants, such as fine particles, from entering. Use air purifiers or filters to improve indoor air quality.

Monitor animal symptoms. Be on the lookout for any signs of respiratory distress or discomfort in your pet, such as coughing, sneezing, wheezing, or difficulty breathing.

If you notice any concerning symptoms, seek prompt veterinary attention, Fadl said.

Consult a veterinarian. Contact a trusted veterinarian for expert advice on your pet’s specific needs. They can also recommend preventive measures or appropriate treatments.

CNNs Amaya McDonald and Jen Christensen contributed reporting.

