The UK isn’t too small to be a center for AI regulation, says Rishi Sunak. artificial intelligence (AI)





Rishi Sunak’s trip to Washington pushed the UK as the global center for artificial intelligence regulation, arguing that its track record in the sector would make others listen to the mid-sized country.

Downing Street hopes that Joe Biden, whom Sunak will meet at the White House on Thursday, will agree to join the US in a global summit on AI safety hosted by the UK in the fall.

Officially announced by No 10 a day before the summit, the summit is billed as an opportunity for leading companies and like-minded countries to discuss how to limit the potential risks of technological rapid advances.

At the G7 summit in Japan last month, discussions on AI were designed to be side-by-side rather than competitive. British officials said the meeting in London was meant to kick off discussions on what kind of protections businesses and governments might need.

An official Sunax spokesman declined to say which countries would be involved, but strongly hinted that Biden could have something positive to say in a joint press conference with the prime minister after discussions.

As for US involvement, he said he would wait to see the outcome tomorrow but expect like-minded countries to intervene.

The spokesperson said the summit was for like-minded countries who share the recognition that AI offers significant opportunities, but realize that they need to make sure the right guardrails are in place.

When asked if it was to counter China and Russia, he said, “No, we’re seeing technology advancing much faster than those involved in developing it expected.”

Prior to the meeting, Sunak will present Biden with a custom Barbour jacket emblazoned with the words Mr President and a copy of a mid-19th century book on merchant marine discipline written by Christopher Biden, Irish great-grandfather of the Irish president. .

In his speech on Wednesday, Sunak rejected the idea that the UK was too small a player to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI, especially highlighting what he sees as now no longer an EU member state. subject.

I believe the UK is in a good position to lead and shape the conversation around AI because it is very strong, he told the BBC in one of a series of broadcast interviews from Washington. This is a topic in particular that I started talking about two years ago.

Speaking to reporters on a flight to the US, Sunak was optimistic when asked if the UK would risk being tricked into pursuing such a central role.

The medium-sized country is the only country other than the United States to bring together three leading companies with large language models, the prime minister said.

You would be hard pressed to find many other countries outside of the United States in the Western world that have more AI expertise and talent. We are a natural place to lead conversations.

Sunak’s recent push for guardrails to limit AI’s potential scope, and the UK’s grounding for this, are fairly recent in an approach in which the government’s white paper on AI, published last March, mainly discusses the technology’s potential benefits. it will be a change and use it.

After a series of experts warned that rapid advances in science could pose a direct and even existential threat to humanity, Sunak has been particularly vocal about the need to ensure proper regulation and the UK taking the lead.

It remains to be seen whether Sunak will extract anything tangible about AI or other topics from the US president during his brief tour, which focuses on hospitality, has few specific policy goals, and focuses primarily on multilateral issues such as Ukraine. economic cooperation.

Prior to the meeting and the joint press conference with the US president, Sunnak was scheduled to lay a wreath at the Arlington Soldiers’ Cemetery in Washington, hold talks with senators and lawmakers from both parties, and watch a baseball game.

Before meeting Biden on Thursday, he was meeting with a series of U.S. corporate chief executives at a business roundtable.

