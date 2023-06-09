US Supreme Court rules in favor of black voters in Alabama | Election News





The Court ruled that the Republican redistricting violated the racial discrimination provisions of the voting rights laws.

The conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court in a surprise ruling sided with black voters who alleged a Republican-drawn district map in the state of Alabama was discriminatory .

In a 5-4 ruling, the court said the Congressional map that included just one in seven majority black congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents are black likely violated the Historic Civil Rights Era Voting Rights Act.

The case has been closely watched because of its potential to further weaken the Voting Rights Act, which was passed in 1965 and was intended to prevent Jim Crow-era racial discrimination in voting in the United States. . Several Supreme Court rulings in recent years have pared back legislation, including a 2013 ruling that blocked a provision of the law that required states with a history of discriminatory election practices to face federal review of new laws. and procedures.

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday hailed the latest ruling as a huge victory for black voters in Alabama, saying the disputed map had diluted black political power.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the courts liberals in the majority decision.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just ruled that Alabama’s congressional map enacted in 2021 violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 because it diluted black political power.

Alabama must now redraw its congressional map.

In the lower courts, Alabama map challengers argued that dialing reduced the influence of black voters by concentrating their voting power in one district while distributing the rest of the black population to levels that were too small. to form a majority in other districts.

They accused the card of violating Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, a provision aimed at countering measures that result in racial bias in voting, even in the absence of racist intent. The Supreme Court ruling said Alabama’s black population is indeed large enough and geographically compact enough to warrant drawing a second district.

The state of Alabama, which appealed the lower courts’ ruling, had argued that drawing a second district to give black voters a better chance of electing their favorite candidates would itself be racially discriminatory. .

They argued that a second district would favor them at the expense of other voters, and they called the current pay-per-view race neutral.

Campaign workers encourage votes for 2022 political candidates near the Willowbrook Baptist Church polling station in Huntsville, Alabama, USA [Vasha Hunt/The Associated Press]

During Supreme Court oral arguments in October, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pushed back against the idea that race should not be part of the redistricting equation.

She argued that amendments to the U.S. Constitution after the Civil War created a legal basis for legislation to make people who had fewer opportunities and fewer rights equal to white citizens.

Partisan politics, however, underlies the redistricting issue. US states redesign their congressional districts to reflect changing populations each decade. In most states, this redistricting is done by the party in power at the time, which regularly leads to accusations of map manipulation for partisan purposes.

The Alabama state legislature is Republican-dominated. Creating a new district with a large, if not majority, black population could lead the state to send a second Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives.

